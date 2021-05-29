US capitol riot accused seek to blame election misinformation

Some of the people charged over the riot at the US capitol on January 6 are seeking to blame election misinformation and conspiracy theories – some of which were pushed by former president Donald Trump, lawyers said.

Attorneys for at least three defendants charged in connection with the violent siege told The Associated Press that they will blame these falsehoods for misleading their clients.

The lawyers say that those who spread that misinformation bear as much responsibility for the violence as those who participated in the actual breach of the capitol.

Speaking about Mr Trump, defendant Anthony Antonio said: “I kind of sound like an idiot now saying it, but my faith was in him.”

Antonio said he was not interested in politics before pandemic boredom led him to conservative cable news and right-wing social media.

“I think they did a great job of convincing people,” he said.

Violent insurrectionists loyal to President Donald Trump scale the west wall of the the U.S. Capitol in Washington on Jan. 6

Court records portray Antonio as aggressive and belligerent. According to FBI reports, he threw a water bottle at a Capitol police officer who was being dragged down the building’s steps, destroyed office furniture and was captured on police body cameras, yelling: “You want war? We got war – 1776 all over again.”

Antonio, who wore a patch for the far-right anti-government militia group The Three Percenters, faces several charges, including violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds and obstruction of law enforcement during civil disorder.

After Joe Biden’s victory in last November’s presidential election, Mr Trump and his allies repeatedly claimed that the outcome had been stolen, even though the claims have been repeatedly debunked by officials from both parties, outside experts and courts in several states, as well as his own attorney general.

In many cases, the baseless claims about vote dumps, ballot fraud and corrupt election officials were amplified on social media, building a campaign by Mr Trump to undermine faith in the election that began long before November.

In a decision to deny the release of Cleveland Grover Meredith Jr, a man accused of threatening to kill US house speaker Nancy Pelosi, US district judge Amy Berman Jackson wrote on Wednesday: “The tide of misinformation continues to spread.

“The steady drumbeat that inspired defendant to take up arms has not faded away,” Ms Berman Jackson wrote in her ruling ordering Meredith Jr to remain in custody.

“Six months later, the canard that the election was stolen is being repeated daily on major news outlets and from the corridors of power in state and federal government, not to mention in the near-daily fulminations of the former president.”

The defendants represent only a fraction of the more than 400 people charged in the failed attempt to disrupt the certification of Mr Biden’s victory.

But their arguments highlight the important role that the falsehoods played in inspiring the riot, especially as many top Republicans try to minimise the violence of January 6 and millions of others still wrongly believe the election was stolen.

At least one of those people charged plans to make misinformation a key part of his defence.

Albert Watkins, the St Louis attorney representing Jacob Chansley, the so-called QAnon shaman, likened the process to brainwashing, or falling into the clutches of a cult.

Repeated exposure to falsehood and incendiary rhetoric, Mr Watkins said, ultimately overwhelmed his client’s ability to discern reality.

Jacob Chansley, the so-called QAnon shaman.

“He is not crazy,” Mr Watkins said.

Referring to the 1978 Jonestown massacre which left more than 900 cult members dead, he said: “The people who fell in love with (cult leader) Jim Jones and went down to Guyana, they had husbands and wives and lives. And then they drank the Kool-Aid.”

Similar US legal arguments failed to exonerate Lee Boyd Malvo, who at age 17 joined John Allen Mohammed in a sniper spree that killed 10 people in the Washington, DC area in 2002.

His lawyers tried to argue that Malvo was not responsible for his actions because he had been deluded by the older Mohammed.

Lawyers for newspaper heiress Patty Hearst also argued, unsuccessfully, that their client had been brainwashed into participating in a bank robbery after being kidnapped by the radical Symbionese Liberation Army group.

“It’s not an argument I’ve seen win,” said Christopher Slobogin, director of Vanderbilt Law School’s Criminal Justice Program, a psychiatry professor and an expert on mental competency.

Mr Slobogin said that unless belief in a conspiracy theory is used as evidence of a larger, diagnosable mental illness – say, paranoia – it is unlikely to overcome the law’s presumption of competence.

A lawyer for Bruno Joseph Cua, a 19-year-old accused of shoving a police officer outside the US senate chamber, attributed his client’s extremist rhetoric before and after the riot to social media.

Jonathan Jeffress said Cua was “parroting what he heard and saw on social media. Mr Cua did not come up with these ideas on his own; he was fed them.”