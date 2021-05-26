Concern for safety of missing 27-year-old man

Gardaí have asked for the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of Dean Wasson.
Wed, 26 May, 2021 - 19:50
Michelle McGlynn

There is concern for the safety and well-being of a man missing from his home in Donegal.

Gardaí have asked for the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of Dean Wasson, 27, who has been missing since May 25.

Dean was last seen yesterday evening at around 9pm in Ballyboe Glencar, Letterkenny.

He is described as being 5'11", of slim build with brown/black short hair and blue eyes.

When last seen, Dean was wearing blue jeans and a red long-sleeved top.

Anyone who can assist Gardaí in locating Dean is asked to contact Gardaí in Letterkenny on 074 9167100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

