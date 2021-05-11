Gardaí fear escalation of Cork feud as five people are charged

Gardaí believe that both sides in the feud between McDonagh and Keenan families in Cork city have an array of weapons including homemade firearms and also believe that the dispute is escalating.

Detective Garda Paul Radley gave evidence against three members of the Keenan family before Cork District and Detective Garda Sharon Sweeney arrested two members of the McDonagh family. Both detectives expressed garda concerns for the safety of both families and for members of the public in the dispute which is getting more serious.

Most recently a gun shot was discharged in Mahon on Sunday afternoon.

The charges against the McDonaghs

Bernard McDonagh, 37, with an address at Park Court, Ballyvolane, Cork, was allegedly seen with other men getting out of a car near the Simon community property at Anderson’s Quay, Cork, about two hours after the Mahon incident and walking towards Lower Oliver Plunkett Street discarding weapons as they walked away from the scene.

Detective Garda Sweeney said Bernard McDonagh was allegedly one of the men who were also seen getting out of two cars outside 1 Ravensdale Close, Mahon, at 5.35pm on Sunday, May 9, and walking towards the house carrying weapons. Det. Garda Sweeney alleged that these men left the scene in Mahon immediately following the discharge of a firearm.

The scene outside the Cork District Court today.

The detective said gardaí later approached three men discarding weapons near the Simon community and that two of them fled the scene. She said one of those who ran was Bernard McDonagh who was arrested at Parnell Place, Cork.

Defence solicitor Eddie Burke said the accused was not found in possession of any weapons. Mr Burke said this defendant was residing at Park Road, Ballyvolane, Cork, at the moment but living in the UK.

23-year-old Jim McDonagh of Nashe’s Boreen, Cork, did not flee the scene at Lower Oliver Plunkett Street, his solicitor Vicky Buckley said, adding that he was not caught with any weapon.

Judge Olann Kelleher refused bail for both men and remanded them in custody for one week.

The charges against the Keenans

Detective Garda Paul Radley arrested three people, namely 22-year-old Jim Keenan and 20-year-old Chantelle Keenan, both of 1 Ravensdale Close, Mahon, Cork, and 37-year-old Michael Keenan of 1 St. Michael’s Close, Mahon. Michael Keenan said he had recently moved to 17 Wolfe Tone Street.

Bail was refused for Jim and Michael Keenan and they were remanded in custody for one week, to appear again at Cork District Court by video link from prison. Chantelle Keenan, 20, was remanded on bail until June 15 in circumstances where she allegedly had a Stanley knife when she was stopped in the car in which she was a passenger.

The scene outside the Cork District Court today. Photo: Eddie O'Hare

All five defendants before the court faced one charge of being in possession of a weapon on May 9.

Detective Garda Radley said gardaí stopped a pick-up truck at Mahon interchange, in which Jim and Michael Keenan were travelling. It was alleged that a slash-hook and a knife were found in the front of the truck and in the back were found two pikes, two hurleys, one crow-bar and one pickaxe handle.

Michael Keenan replied that these were for work purposes.

Jim Keenan said: “We have to protect ourselves.”