Tánaiste: People in their 40s and 50s could be vaccinated at the same time

People in their 40s could be vaccinated at the same time as those aged 50 and over, the Tánaiste has indicated.

Speaking at a private Fine Gael meeting, Leo Varadkar said people in different age groups could be vaccinated at the same time depending on how supplies of vaccines arrive into the country.

It comes after Health Minister Stephen Donnelly said a move to open vaccination hubs on a 24-hour basis is currently not needed and it is expected that community pharmacists would be employed to help with the rollout before such an expansion is considered.

However, Mr Donnelly said the Government will deliver “about 80%” of vaccines to adults by the end of June, in a softening of the previous target of 82% given by Taoiseach Micheál Martin.

Potential changes to vaccine rollout

He said he is to meet with the chief medical officer and the National Immunisation Advisory Committee (Niac) about potential changes to the vaccine rollout schedule based on the most recent recommendations.

A special Cabinet meeting could then be called this week to decide on any changes.

Echoing the Tánaiste, Mr Donnelly said it is still possible that younger cohorts of people could get vaccines alongside and in parallel with older cohorts, as is already happening.

Meanwhile, Mr Varadkar said he believes August is the month life in Ireland will be “relatively normal” again.

Mr Varadkar pointed to the experience of Israel which he said is back welcoming tourists again, saying with the vaccine rollout gathering pace, August is when normality should return.

“I think we have to get through another winter to be sure, but I do think life will pretty much be back to normal by August,” he told a press conference.

Mass gatherings and international travel

While he said most things will be back to normal by then, some restrictions will remain longer term in relation to large mass gatherings of people and international travel.

Mr Varadkar said his best guess, by looking at what has gone on in the UK and in Israel, which are a bit ahead of us in terms of vaccination and where life is pretty much back to normal, Ireland could look to be there by August.

Life in Israel is pretty much back to normal, they're welcoming tourists again and they're having, not very large gatherings, but they are having mass gatherings.

They kind of got to that point when they were at, where we would expect to be by August,” he said.

“So, I'm hoping that that's the month when things are relatively normal again. That doesn't mean that everything will be the same, but the vast majority of restrictions, you would hope to see gone by August of this year,” he said.