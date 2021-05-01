Ballymaloe Cookery School 'had to think outside the box' during pandemic

The Covid-19 pandemic last year plunged the Ballymaloe Cookery School into the red as it recorded losses of €193,097.

Co-owner of the school, Darina Allen said on Friday: “Nobody wants to make a loss in the business but it could have been so much worse.”

The losses followed profits of €148,429 and €62,134 over the two prior 12-month periods.

Ms Allen said everyone has put their shoulder to the wheel at the school during the pandemic “and I couldn’t be prouder of my team during very difficult times for everyone”.

She said there are 57 people on the payroll at the school this week.

Ms Allen said that with courses halted during the first lockdown last year “we had to think outside the box and be versatile”.

Farmers’ markets

This involved ramping up sales at the Ballymaloe Farm Shop and setting up two farmers’ markets where patrons could purchase produce from the 100-acre organic farm at Ballymaloe.

Also, teachers at the cookery school were redeployed cooking for the farm shop and sowing seeds on the farm.

Ms Allen said: “I am a great one for not having all your eggs in one basket. It is not about big amounts of money – it is about small amounts of money that help to keep the show on the road and maintain cash flow."

Ms Allen also said she was “hugely grateful” for the Government support during the pandemic “because we wouldn’t have a hope of doing what we are doing without it”.

The accounts show the company last year received €282,596 in Government Covid-19 wage subsidy supports for employees.

The company last year paid out €1.24m in wages that doesn’t include the wage subsidy paid to employees.

The school’s 12-week certificate course at €12,695 per person run three times each year and provides a sizeable chunk of the cookery school’s revenues.

Suspected Covid-19 breach

The school held a 12-week course last September and earlier this year, gardaí visited the school concerning a suspected Covid-19 breach relating to eight students sitting the school’s 12-week course which commenced in January during "lockdown".

On Friday, Ms Allen said the local gardaí subsequently got in touch to confirm to the school it was in full compliance with Covid-19 regulations concerning the eight students sitting the modified course.

Ms Allen said the eight students completed their 12-week course and the school is currently hosting its second 12-week course of the year at half capacity with 35 students.

She said: “I am very grateful to the students in how they have adapted and responded to the situation.”

At the end of December last, the company had accumulated profits of €2.64m. The company’s cash funds totalled €1.097m.