Man, 40s, killed in Cork crash

Local diversions are in place
Man, 40s, killed in Cork crash

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward. 

Tue, 27 Apr, 2021 - 19:51
Nicole Glennon

A section of a busy Cork road remains closed off this evening following a fatal road traffic collision.

The incident occurred on the N72 Mallow to Killarney Road near Lombardstown at approximately 3:25pm on Tuesday.

The driver of the car involved, a man in his 40s, was pronounced dead at the scene. 

There were no other occupants in the vehicle.

The road is currently closed and the services of Forensic Collision Investigators have been requested to technically examine the scene. Local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward. 

Gardaí are also appealing for any road users who may have camera footage and were travelling in the area at this time to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Mallow Garda Station on 022 31450, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

Read More

Irish conservation worker among three hostages reportedly killed in Burkina Faso

More in this section

Water Safety Ireland issues warning and advice ahead of bank holiday weekend Water Safety Ireland issues warning and advice ahead of bank holiday weekend
Northern Ireland unrest DUP insists leadership an ‘internal’ matter amid reported heave against Foster
Northern Ireland unrest Foster criticises tribute to 'evil killer' linked to murder bid on her father
Travel Stock - Belfast City - Ireland

Troubles injury payment scheme to open for applications in ‘key milestone’

READ NOW

Latest

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices