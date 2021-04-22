Irish investors in Dolphin Trust likely to have 'lost everything' 

Property products were sold to around 1,800 Irish clients through unregulated loan notes
The corporate headquarters of German Property Group, formerly called Dolphin Trust, in Langenhagen, Germany. The company filed for bankruptcy last July. Picture: Alexander Koerner/Getty Images

Thu, 22 Apr, 2021 - 06:30
Shauna Bowers

Irish people who invested as much as €180,000 in the now-collapsed German Property Group have essentially “lost everything”, a Cork solicitor has said.

The German investment fund, formerly called Dolphin Trust, went into insolvency administration in Bremen last year, putting the more than €1bn it had collected from investors around the world into question.

Property products were sold to around 1,800 Irish clients through unregulated loan notes, which were then invested in developing residential German properties. 

No recourse

However, because they were unregulated, investors have no recourse through the Central Bank-run investor compensation scheme.

Carrie McDermott, with MDM Solicitors, said the firm is representing 21 clients affected by the situation and that they receive daily enquiries from other investors. 

The clients she represents have lost between €35,000 and €180,000 in a single direct investment or via their pension.

“They’ll have to go through a process of liquidation, but the reality is these people have lost everything,” she said.

MDM Solicitors has received instructions from clients to pursue action against a number of parties involved in the creation and selling of the investment fund.

“The question for any individual punter who has invested is, did they invest in trust and confidence in a broker who didn’t give them the information and, if that’s the case, they are going after the broker.” 

Official liquidator Myles Kirby recently told Irish creditors it was impossible to determine the outcome of the insolvency process in Germany at this stage.

