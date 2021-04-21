Review of 1,500 young Kerry mental health patients following staff concerns

The files of the children and adolescents between five and 18 who attended the South Kerry Child and Adolescent Mental Health Service (Camhs) between 2016-2020 are currently being reviewed, Cork Kerry Community Healthcare has confirmed
Review of 1,500 young Kerry mental health patients following staff concerns

Dr Máire Young, executive clinical director of Mental Health Services in Kerry, apologised 'unreservedly' for the anxiety among parents and young people in the region. Picture: Pexels

Wed, 21 Apr, 2021 - 16:45
Anne Lucey

A review of the files of more than 1,500 young people attending mental health services in south Kerry are being reviewed after a staff member raised concerns about the clinical care there.

The files of the children and adolescents between five and 18 who attended the South Kerry Child and Adolescent Mental Health Service (Camhs) between 2016-2020 are currently being reviewed, Cork Kerry Community Healthcare has confirmed.

"Concerns have been raised about the care given in some cases, and we have therefore decided to review the details of a very large number of young people who engaged with the service – more than 1,500," the health authority said.

Teenagers

The service is mainly attended by teenagers, often referred to it by GPs, a spokesperson said.

The service for children and teenagers is continuing during the review. It offers support for mental health issues, prolonged sadness, depression and/or agitated mood/elated mood, post traumatic stress, eating disorders, and persistent self-harm.

It also deals with psychosis, attention deficit and hyperactivity and severe behaviour disturbance as well as school attendance and gender issues.

The look-back process now under way is headed by an independent consultant from the UK and will take 16 weeks. 

Dr Máire Young, executive clinical director of Mental Health Services in Kerry, apologised "unreservedly” for the anxiety among parents and young people in the region, saying a lot of them will be concerned about their treatment.

However, most will have received appropriate care and appropriate clinical interventions.

She would not comment on the specific nature of the concern and on a newspaper report there was over-medication and adult doses given to children.

Concerned about the clinical care of patients

Last autumn, a team member within the service became concerned about the clinical care of patients they were treating and raised it with their line manager, Dr Young told Radio Kerry.

An audit was developed, immediately followed by the establishment of the look-back review team under the independent medical consultant in child psychiatry from the UK.

Cork Kerry Community Healthcare has issued a free helpline number (1800 742 800) and said a Camhs consultant has been in direct contact with any young person (or their family) where concerns have been raised to date, and this process will continue as the review is undertaken.

Read More

Review into care given by CAMHS in South Kerry to 1,500 children and adolescents

More in this section

Clarissa’s Cause fundraising appeal surpasses target Clarissa’s Cause fundraising appeal surpasses target
Watch: Trinity fox Sam welcomes cubs  Watch: Trinity fox Sam welcomes cubs 
Northern Ireland's Economy Minister Diane Dodds DUP minister attends north-south meeting after two no-shows
#mental healthplace: kerry
CC COVID-19 SCENES

Facemasks and social-distancing rules can be 'relaxed or waived' for fully vaccinated people

READ NOW

Latest

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices