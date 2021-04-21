Review of 1,500 young Kerry mental health patients following staff concerns

A review of the files of more than 1,500 young people attending mental health services in south Kerry are being reviewed after a staff member raised concerns about the clinical care there.

The files of the children and adolescents between five and 18 who attended the South Kerry Child and Adolescent Mental Health Service (Camhs) between 2016-2020 are currently being reviewed, Cork Kerry Community Healthcare has confirmed.

"Concerns have been raised about the care given in some cases, and we have therefore decided to review the details of a very large number of young people who engaged with the service – more than 1,500," the health authority said.

Teenagers

The service is mainly attended by teenagers, often referred to it by GPs, a spokesperson said.

The service for children and teenagers is continuing during the review. It offers support for mental health issues, prolonged sadness, depression and/or agitated mood/elated mood, post traumatic stress, eating disorders, and persistent self-harm.

It also deals with psychosis, attention deficit and hyperactivity and severe behaviour disturbance as well as school attendance and gender issues.

The look-back process now under way is headed by an independent consultant from the UK and will take 16 weeks.

Dr Máire Young, executive clinical director of Mental Health Services in Kerry, apologised "unreservedly” for the anxiety among parents and young people in the region, saying a lot of them will be concerned about their treatment.

However, most will have received appropriate care and appropriate clinical interventions.

She would not comment on the specific nature of the concern and on a newspaper report there was over-medication and adult doses given to children.

Concerned about the clinical care of patients

Last autumn, a team member within the service became concerned about the clinical care of patients they were treating and raised it with their line manager, Dr Young told Radio Kerry.

An audit was developed, immediately followed by the establishment of the look-back review team under the independent medical consultant in child psychiatry from the UK.

Cork Kerry Community Healthcare has issued a free helpline number (1800 742 800) and said a Camhs consultant has been in direct contact with any young person (or their family) where concerns have been raised to date, and this process will continue as the review is undertaken.