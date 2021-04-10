Meghan Markle not to attend Prince Philip's funeral at Windsor Castle

Meghan Markle will not attend Prince Philip's funeral at Windsor Castle on the advice of her doctor.

Prince Philip’s ceremonial royal funeral will take place on April 17 in St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle, Buckingham Palace have announced.

Ms Markle, who is pregnant, will not attend the funeral as she has been advised by her doctor not to travel from California to the UK at this time, a Palace spokesperson said.

However, Harry will be making the trip.

Only 30 people – expected to be the Duke’s children, grandchildren and other close family – will attend as guests.

Originally 800 people would have been due to gather to pay their respects, however at this time the royal family has request the public do not visit Windsor to pay their respects.

A Palace spokesman said: “In line with Government guidelines and public health measures, there will be no public processions and the duke’s funeral will take place entirely within the grounds of Windsor Castle.

“The plans have been given final approval by the Queen and reflect appropriately Government advice."

The Duke of Edinburgh’s coffin will be transported from the castle to the chapel in a specially modified Land Rover he helped to design, and followed by Prince Charles and senior royals on foot, a senior Palace official said.

Prince Philip died peacefully in his sleep at Windsor Castle on Friday, two months before his 100th birthday.

Gun salutes have been fired across the UK, in Gibraltar and at sea in tribute.

The Queen of England has approved the Prime Minister’s recommendation of national mourning, which began on April 9 and runs until and including the day of the funeral.