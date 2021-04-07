Covid vaccination rate to reach 250,000 a week by June, says Health Minister

Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly has said that it will be June before vaccinations will be at a rate of 250,000 a week.

He said the vaccination programme will be “ramped up” in April and May with vaccination centres doing “more and more of the heavy lifting.”

Speaking on RTÉ radio’s News at One, Mr Donnelly said that 19 of the planned 38 vaccination centres around the country were now open and that last week 130,000 vaccinations were carried out.

All parts of the health service including vaccination centres, GPs and pharmacies will be involved in the roll out, he added.

Recruitment drive

The Minister said that having enough vaccinators would not be an issue as there were between 500 and 600 people now in place with 800 to 900 cleared “and ready to go” at the vaccination centres.

So far good progress was being made, he said, and that recruitment was ongoing to ensure that enough people were being hired.

“That does appear to be working quite well.” Mr Donnelly said that 95% of doses “are in the arms within seven days” and that if supplies arrive on time that four out of five people in the country who want the vaccine would have it.

Detailed timelines

When asked when a 40-year-old person could expect to be vaccinated, the Minister said “in June or July”.He said the specific time frame would be announced later this week.

Mr Donnelly also said that work on the mandatory hotel quarantine system was ongoing and he would like to see countries like France, Germany and the USA added to the list “quickly.”

“I think the need to go on that list. There is broad agreement across Government. This week they are looking at bigger countries,” said Mr Donnelly.

The Minister also warned that the figure of only one Covid case of transmission per 1,000 was transmitted outdoors had to be looked at carefully as it did not include transmission in dressing rooms and other related indoor settings.

The National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) has produced a lot of information, he said, and examined cluster profiles, outbreak incidents and case profiles.

Mr Donnelly said Nphet broadly believed that outdoor settings and activities were better than indoors.