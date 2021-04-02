People look to brighter days ahead despite protests and warnings of fourth wave 

Warnings not to gather this Easter weekend have been made by public health officials, politicians and gardaí, who say that breaking lockdown now could result in a fourth wave of the virus.

Gardaí have responded to multiple outdoor social gatherings across Cork City over the last 24 hours in what the Lord Mayor of Cork Joe Kavanagh described as "bedlam".

The lord mayor said more than 150 people were around Bell's Field on the city's northside of the city on Thursday night.

Concerns have also been raised about large gatherings at The Lough in the south side of the city.

Gardaí have warned they will be out patrolling at public amenities, parks and beauty spots across the country this weekend.

Anti-lockdown protest

Despite warnings against public gatherings, an anti-lockdown protest is still planned for Saturday at 2pm on the Grand Parade in Cork.

Diarmaid Ó Cadhla, who is involved in the protest, said: “I want to ask the Taoiseach if the Universal Declaration of Human Rights has been suspended here?

“Our Government is doing its absolute best to deny those rights. People are being deprived of their liberty everywhere."

Ireland's deputy chief medical officer Dr Ronan Glynn and Northern Ireland's chief medical officer Dr Michael McBride have issued a joint appeal to people across the island to celebrate safely this Easter.

"Do not give this virus the opportunities it is seeking to spread," they said.

"There are much brighter days ahead.”

Sense of hope

This message was echoed on the streets of Cork City on Friday, as people shared a sense of hope that the worst of lockdown may soon be over.

“I’m feeling fabulous,” Margo Ann Murphy, proprietor of the Roughty Foodie in the English Market said, as she sat outside in the sun to eat her lunch.

“I’m always positive. Just get on with it and get out there and let’s all be responsible for ourselves and stay safe.”

She said people have rediscovered the English Market over lockdown, with more people learning to value quality Irish food.

“Business has been great at the English Market. We’ve been getting a lot of customers who never shopped with us before. People are realising the value of our local, Irish produce."

Sophie Crosbie with her dog Leila. Picture Denis Boyle

Sophie Crosbie sat nearby, surrounded by shopping bags with her dog Leila.

She said lockdown has taught people to rediscover their local area.

“It’s amazing what you’ll find on your doorstep if you go looking," she said.

“We found amazing wildflowers in the lanes around our house.

“We bought kayaks at the start of the summer and now our neighbours have them too.

“I got out kayaking in the Douglas estuary this morning, so I’m feeling much better after that."

Path out of the pandemic

Teachers Niamh O’Sullivan and Mike Kirby said getting back into the classroom, along with a vaccine rollout, has given them hope that we now have a path out of the pandemic.

“I’m very grateful that we’re back in the classroom. Home learning is tough going for everyone. And I'm grateful that I had a job throughout the pandemic,” Ms O'Sullivan said.

It feels like there’s light at the end of the tunnel now. And the sun definitely makes Covid restrictions easier.

“And we’re lucky that Cork is such a big county, we have lots of places to go when county travel is allowed again."

André Toulouse, originally from Canada, believes the current public health restrictions are 'difficult but necessary'. Picture: Denis Boyle

André Toulouse, originally from near Montreal in Canada, has been living in Cork for 17 years. He believes the current public health restrictions are “difficult but necessary”.

He has noticed an increase in people gathering in groups in the city centre and has some concerns that a fourth Covid wave may be coming.

“The fact that we are not able to drop below 500-600 cases a day means that we are at the point that we could easily tip the other way," he said.

Clodagh and Irene Foley enjoying lunch in the sun. Picture Denis Boyle

Clodagh and Irene Foley enjoyed lunch in the sun before Clodagh returned to work in UCC Library and focused on her final year exams in her degree in genetics.

Clodagh said she has twice been verbally abused at work by people when she asks them to follow Government guidelines, like wearing masks in the library.

“It’s only happened twice but every time I ask someone to follow the rules now I prepare to get shouted at. I’m not the bad guy here, I’m just doing my job. I want to be able to go to college as usual, to be able to go home to my family, to go back to a normal life too.”

Vespa scooter owners Gavin Buckley and Peter O'Donovan at the fountain on the Grand Parade. Picture: Denis Boyle

Peter O’Donovan and Gavin Buckley of Munster Scooter Club met at the fountain on the Grand Parade with their gleaming vintage scooters.

“Usually our calendar is packed with rallies, but they’ve all been cancelled,” Mr Buckley said.

I’m a social animal. I’m losing my mind with the lockdown. As soon as this lifts I’ll be like a greyhound out of a trap.”

But Mr O'Donovan warned that despite people’s frustrations, Covid should be taken seriously.

“I got it myself in January and I’m still very tired from it. I wouldn’t advise anyone to belittle it. I was laughing about it myself until I caught it.”