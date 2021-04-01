Overhaul of student grant scheme to be announced today

An overhaul of the student grant scheme is to be announced today.

Among the changes are an increase in the postgraduate fee grant and qualifying income threshold. The scheme opens for renewal applications today.

The changes to the SUSI scheme are effective for the coming 2021/22 academic year.

This includes the expansion of the income threshold from €31,500 to €54,250 for postgraduate studies, and the fee grant contribution will also increase from €2,000 to €3,500 for postgraduate studies.

Opening and closing dates

New grant applicants will be able to apply on April 22. The priority closing dates for the 2021/22 student grant scheme are July 8 for new applicants, June 10 for renewal students.

The early opening date for renewal students will facilitate earlier decisions for students on their grant applications by providing students with greater certainty about the financial support available to them, said Simon Harris, the Minister for Further and Higher Education He said:

I would encourage students who think they might be eligible for support to submit their online applications to SUSI and use the ready reckoner on their website.

Renewal applicants have been contacted by SUSI directly. All new applicants will be able to apply to SUSI on April 22.

Review of grant scheme

Separately, the Department of Further and Higher Education is conducting an independent review of the student grant scheme, with more than a hundred submissions received.

Public consultation is open until April 16. Mr Harris said: "We really want to hear from you about how we can make the scheme better so I would really encourage people to email studentgrantschemereview@dfheris.gov.ie and have your voice heard.”

• Students can self-assess if they may be eligible for a grant on the eligibility reckoner on SUSI's website.