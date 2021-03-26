The MV Brecon Beacon – Cork's own version of the Suez Canal ship turnaround

If you've been paying attention to the news these last few days, you'll likely have seen news of the giant shipping container stuck sideways in Egypt's Suez Canal, blocking access to one of the world's most important waterways.

The Ever Given, a Panama-flagged ship carrying cargo between Asia and Europe, ran aground in the narrow canal that runs between Africa and the Sinai Peninsula.

For the last three days, hundreds of boats have been waiting for the canal to be cleared, while many others have been redirected around South Africa's Cape of Good Hope to avoid the gridlock.

A satellite image of the MV Ever Given stuck in the Suez Canal. Picture: Airbus DS via AP

Up to nine tugboats, as well as a specialised suction dredger, are currently working to dislodge the Ever Given.

THE TURNAROUND OF THE BRECON BEACON

But did you know that Cork had its own minor version of the Suez Canal incident back in 1966?

On March 25 of that year, the MV Brecon Beacon sailed up Cork Harbour.

At the time, the London-registered vessel of 500ft was the largest ship to moor at the city docks.

There the ship sat for two days before a large-scale operation to turn it around began.

Earlier that morning, crowds gathered to watch as another ship, the MV Wenny – roughly 20ft shorter than the Beacon – was turned around in the harbour before sailing back out to sea.

The Wenny completed the manoeuvre in good time, but there were some tense moments for those gathered to watch, as the ship's bow and the harbour wall came too close for comfort.

The MV Wenny. Picture: Kevin Cummins/Examiner Archive

If this ship had only just enough space to turn around, how would the Brecon Beacon fare?

Luckily, the ship's crew, together with experienced Cork Docks stevedores, were more than up to the challenge.

A tugboat began the operation in the early afternoon, and all involved stayed in constant communication with each other throughout.

The picture you see above was captured on the day by veteran Cork photographer, Kevin Cummins, who scaled a Ranks grain silo at Cork docks for the perfect vantage point.

According to Mr Cummins, the skill with which those involved manoeuvred the monstrous ship was "a sight to behold".

Two tugboats next to the Ever Given, part of the massive operation to dislodge the cargo ship. Picture: Suez Canal Authority via AP

Writing in about the incident over five decades later, Mr Cummins said the tugboat, the Francis Hallinan, shunted the boat from side to side "like a dog worrying a football" for almost an hour.

For the most part, Cork's version of the Suez Canal operation was completed without a hitch, though Mr Cummins and others in attendance recall the sound of the boat gently scraping against the quayside as it turned.

Those who had gathered waved and cheered as they watched the Brecon Beacon sail down the river to the lower harbour and on into the seas beyond.