Witness appeal after garda injured during dangerous driving incident

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to a dangerous driving incident in Longford which resulted in a Garda being struck by a vehicle.

The incident occurred at around 4pm on Monday after gardaí received reports of a vehicle driving erratically.

Gardaí conducted a stop on the Ballinalee Road and as they approached the vehicle, the driver failed to remain at the scene, striking a member of the force as they drove away.

A statement revealed that Garda Units from Longford then engaged the vehicle in a managed containment operation.

The vehicle proceeded to the Ard Aoibhinn area where it collided with a garda patrol vehicle.

Following this, the vehicle left the scene and drove to the Ardnacassa area where it then collided with a wall.

The injured garda was taken to Tullamore Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. He has since been released.

The driver of the vehicle was also taken to Tullamore Hospital where he continues to undergo treatment.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have any information in relation to this incident to come forward to them.

In particular, anyone who may have been in the Ardnacassa, Ard Aoibhinn (Ardeevan) and Ballinalee Road areas of Longford Town between 4pm and 4.30pm is asked to make contact.

Any persons with mobile phone or CCTV footage or road users who may have camera (including dash cam) footage is asked to make this available.

Anyone with information can contact gardaí in Longford at 043 335 0570, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any garda station.