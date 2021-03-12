Two Irish punters one number short of €60m EuroMillions jackpot

There was no winner of Friday's EuroMillions jackpot, but two Irish players have scooped €123,876
The numbers drawn tonight were: 4, 6, 9, 11, 44 and the Lucky Stars were 10 and 11.

Fri, 12 Mar, 2021 - 22:26
Steve Neville

Two Irish punters were both just one number away from winning €60m.

There was no winner of Friday’s EuroMillions jackpot, but two Irish players have scooped €123,876.

The players matched five numbers plus one Lucky Star to win the prize.

To win the jackpot, a player needs to match five number plus the two Lucky Stars.

The numbers drawn tonight were: 4, 6, 9, 11, 44 and the Lucky Stars were 10 and 11.

Meanwhile, there was also no winner of the EuroMillions Plus draw, but 74 players won €2,000.

The numbers drawn were 20, 26, 28, 33 and 46.

