Long waiting lists for Cork and Kerry teens seeking mental health support

New data shows Cork and Kerry now have more children and teenagers waiting over a year for mental health support than any other region.

HSE figures show Cork and Kerry had 443 young patients waiting for the Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services (CAMHS) in January, 35% of whom have been waiting for more than six months.

The HSE has pledged to try to offer children a CAMHS appointment within 12 weeks of referrals, but figures for January show that some young people are waiting for significantly longer than this in every healthcare region apart from Community Healthcare West, which serves Galway, Roscommon, and Mayo.

Nationally, 2,613 children and adolescents were waiting for CAMHS appointments in January.

Of those, 1,418 had been waiting for 12 weeks or less; 445 were waiting for between 12 and 26 weeks; 201 were waiting for between 26 and 39 weeks; 266 were waiting between 39 and 52 weeks and 283 were waiting for more than one year.

Midlands Louth Meath Healthcare had the longest CAMHS waiting list overall, with 502 children and teenagers waiting for care.

This region also had the most children and teens waiting for care between 39 weeks and one year, with 69 patients. Some 290 young patients were waiting for 12 weeks or less while 36 of these young people were waiting for more than one year for CAMHS care.

Cork and Kerry had the second-highest waiting list overall with 443 children and teens waiting for care in January. Some 203 of these patients were waiting or 12 weeks or less; 82 were waiting for between 12 and 26 weeks; 32 were waiting for between 26 and 39 weeks; 57 were waiting between 39 and 52 weeks; while 69 were waiting for more than one year — the highest number nationally.

The areas of Clare, Limerick, and Tipperary — the Mid West Healthcare region — came just after Cork and Kerry with 68 children and teens waiting more than one year for CAMHS support. The region had 239 young patients waiting for care in total in January.

Sinn Féin TD Thomas Gould said: “With over 2,500 children waiting nationally, it is clear that there is a serious gap in children’s mental health services. No child should be left waiting months for mental health support.

Over 10% of children waiting nationally have been on the list for over a year. These children are being failed by this Government. They reached out for help and over a year later, there’s still no help for them.

“These shocking delays in assessing and treating children need to be tackled immediately, because each and every day that children are not receiving treatment leads to more complex difficulties.

“Numerous mental health groups have predicted and witnessed increased pressure on their services due to Covid. These shameful delays are inexcusable. The Government needs to act now.”

The figures come the day after an ESRI report found that almost 20% of 13-year-old girls believe they have symptoms of depression.

Last month, consultant child and adolescent psychiatrist Dr Maeve Doyle warned this paper that Ireland faces “a tsunami of mental health issues” due to chronic underfunding and staff being redeployed to the Covid-19 frontline.