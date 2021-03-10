People not disclosing close contacts, public health officials warn

The Department of Public Health Mid-West is urging people with Covid-19 to speak “openly” with contact tracers, amid concerns that some people are not fully disclosing their close contacts.

In a statement, Public Health Mid-West said it is having difficulties establishing “the full range” of close contacts from confirmed cases of Covid-19 with the issue particularly prevalent among those in smaller workplaces due to fears the workplace could suffer temporary closure as a result.

In addition, it is seeing hesitancy among young people to be "fully forthcoming with information".

“Someone who attended a social gathering or visited a household may be reluctant to reveal details of these events, such as their close contacts, the number of people attending the gathering, or even admit that they attended the household or gathering.”

"We are seeing this similar pattern in all age groups, albeit in small numbers, in multi-household outbreaks in housing estates and communities across the Mid-West."

Dr Mai Mannix, director of Public Health Mid-West, said there is no such thing as giving too much information to a contact tracer. She said:

The less open you are about your movements and close contacts, the more challenging it is for us to investigate and prevent further outbreaks.

“You could be the first link in a long chain of transmission that infects someone very vulnerable, but you can break that link by following public health advice and being open with contact tracers," she said.

Public Health Mid-West has reiterated the fact that phone calls between individuals and contact tracers are strictly confidential and private process to determine all possible points of exposure and potential links to other cases of Covid-19.