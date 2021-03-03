Rural TDs want places of worship open during Easter

Rural TDs are calling on the Government to reopen places of public worship in time for Easter.

The Rural Independent Group will raise the issue in the Dáil, claiming Ireland is an "outlier" when compared to other European countries.

Under current level 5 restrictions, places of worship are only open for private prayer and services are held online.

Last month, the Association of Catholic Priests said it would be premature to open churches for Easter.

Independent TD Mattie McGrath said places of worship should be allowed to reopen to “limited and safe” numbers.

They’re denying the people’s right to worship. People’s mental health is suffering.”

Mr McGrath told Newstalk radio people wouldn’t congregate for discussion after Mass because they are “fearful” but “they need their spiritual nourishment”.

Mr McGrath believes it would be very hard to contract the virus, as most places of worship are quite spacious.

I asked Dr Holohan for scientific evidence of the number of Covid cases contracted in these places and he couldn’t give them to me, he said he just dealt with the pandemic.”

This comes as Scotland's first minister Nicola Sturgeon announced the Scottish government would allow communal worship to restart April 5, although she said it might begin earlier so worshippers would be able to attend Easter and Passover services.