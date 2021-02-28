Hugging will be back - but handshakes could be no more after Covid, says senior HSE medic

The Chief Clinical Officer for the HSE, says handshaking might become a thing of the past in life after the Covid-19 pandemic.

When asked about his view of life after Covid, Dr Colm Henry told RTÉ Radio 1's This Week, he doesn't expect anyone believes life will go back to "exactly where it was" before the pandemic began.

"Whatever about the handshake, which may be beyond resuscitation as a social exercise," Dr Henry said.

"I think hugging will certainly come back, but I think at this stage there's much more hope than despair looking at the real-world evidence of vaccines."

Dr Henry said that countries, where the vaccines have been rolled out, are already seeing huge drops in hospitalisation, serious illness and death in the "most vulnerable groups".

He said this justifies the Irish decision to priorities these groups for vaccination first.

"At this point in time we're seeing real benefits for health care workers, real benefits for frontline workers in hospitals, real benefits for residents in residential care settings, which translates right through to safer hospitals, safer health care settings and reduced illness, hospitalisation and death in older people."

Easing restrictions

Meanwhile, a senior member of the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) says he expects there to be an easing of Covid-19 restrictions from April or May.

A continuation of Level 5 restrictions will last until at least April 5, while any further easing of restrictions will need a further three to four week period to allow for assessment of the impact of changes.

Professor Philip Nolan, who chairs Nphet's modelling group, says he expects widespread vaccination will be underway in the summer months.

As of Wednesday, 254,948 first doses have been administered while 136,407 second doses have been given.

Professor Nolan told Newstalk restrictions can be relaxed once more people are vaccinated against the virus.

He said: "I anticipate there be some progressive easing of restrictions over time from April, May onwards.

"There'll probably be a point at which we have quite wide-spread vaccinations that many of the restrictions can fall away very quickly, particularly if vaccination is highly effective, as we hope it might be, in interrupting transmission."