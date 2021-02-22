The Mahoneys are Ireland's fittest family after gruelling battle

Ireland’s Fittest Family went out with a bang last night, as the latest champions of RTÉ’s flagship show were revealed following a gruelling battle on a Co Wicklow mountain top.

The Mahoney family conquered the Allens in the weekend’s two-part finale, walking away with €15k after being crowned the programme’s season eight winners.

“I never thought I was going to win, but the boys told me all along that they were only going into it to win and they never thought otherwise. I wasn’t let in on the secret,” said Joanne Mahoney, a 35-year gymnastic coaching veteran and owner of Gymstars gymnastic club in Wexford.

Her sons, 17-year-old football player Alan, 20-year-old hurler Conor, and 24-year-old team leader Kevin, joined her on the series after Alan suggested the family enter the competition.

“They all do everything to a high level. Kevin is into bodybuilding and Conor is big into hurling, he’s been drafted up to the Wexford county hurling squad and is a nominee for club person of the year and young hurler of the year," Joanne said.

Alan is on the county football senior development squad then. They’re really high achievers. Maybe they get it from their mummy.”

Due to the pandemic, the filming of the series was done over three weeks instead of the usual three-month time period.

Joanne, who only started training for the series two months before filming, said that the final was “horrific” and that the family was lucky that no one got injured during the programme.

“Conor would be mega-fit and he got sick at the top of one of the challenges in the final. I was physically being carried around the place because my legs were like jelly and I couldn’t walk,” she said.

“It was gruelling but once you stood up at the ramp at the very end it was like having a baby. Once you have it you forget about how you got there.”

The family said that keeping the secret since filming ended in August was tough, only revealing to dad Tommy and Joanne’s mother that they had won.

They watched the series with their extended families via Zoom every week, receiving hundreds of messages from friends and many from fans on social media, where the boys have picked up a massive following.

As for the prize money, Conor put his €3,750 share toward a car, Kevin is saving up to travel next year and the youngest sibling Alan “just wants money in his account”.

This is only the second time that the family’s coach, Davy Fitzgerald, has won the series in eight seasons, with his teams missing out on the title by seconds in the last three finals.

“This is really special. The Mahoneys definitely grew as we went on. Their confidence, you could see it. I’m really proud of them,” he said during the final.

Joanne said of the family's mentor: “Davy has been inspirational, the whole way as a mentor he’s been fantastic. He made me believe in myself and made the boys believe in themselves."