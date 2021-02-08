Over 50 Garda witnesses interviewed in anti-corruption probe

More than 50 gardaí in Munster are being interviewed as part of an ongoing Garda anti-corruption probe.

The gardaí are not suspects in the investigation and are being interviewed as witnesses.

Sources said the mass interviews form part of the evidence-gathering process in relation to suspects.

The trawl of members in two Garda divisions, which is said to have created some unease, began at the end of last week and is continuing.

The interviews form the latest phase of a high-level inquiry being carried out by the Garda National Bureau of Criminal Investigation (GNBCI).

Eight gardaí in Munster were suspended as part of the investigation last November, in what was the largest number of gardaí ever suspended in one action.

That decision, taken by Garda Commissioner Drew Harris, was a key moment in an investigation, which had been operating for almost two years.

It brought to 11 the number of gardaí suspended as part of the probe.

Asked about the current interviews, Garda HQ told the Irish Examiner: “An investigation led by the Assistant Commissioner, Organised and Serious Crime (OSC), into alleged corruption in public office continues.

“Investigating gardaí attached to the Garda National Bureau of Criminal Investigation continue the normal investigative process of interviewing all relevant witnesses.”

It added: “As this is an ongoing investigation, An Garda Síochána is not making any further comment.”

At the time of the last suspensions in November, Garda HQ said they were related to allegations that gardaí did not pursue enforcement in relation to road traffic offences and fixed charge penalty notices.

That statement said the current phase of the investigation was focused on “corruption in public office”.

In the current interviews, it is thought gardaí are being asked about what they knew about the cancellation of penalty points, how it happened, and if they knew anything about named people having notices cancelled.

Last October, mobile phones and documents were seized from a number of gardaí, as well as GAA players and officials.

A number of Garda stations have also been searched as part of the investigation.

A wider probe into alleged Garda corruption is continuing in the Munster region, which has led to a number of gardaí being arrested and questioned on suspicion of serious offences.

The GNBCI investigation was launched after suspicions emerged that information in relation to operations by the Criminal Assets Bureau against an organised criminal gang in Munster was being leaked.