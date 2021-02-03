Tralee teenager who racially abused Ian Wright escapes conviction

A Kerry teenager who admitted to racially abusing footballer Ian Wright has escaped a criminal conviction.

Patrick O’Brien, of Sycamore Court, Ashleigh Downs, Tralee, abused Wright in private messages on Instagram last May after he lost a FIFA game on the PlayStation.

He had pleaded guilty to two charges: harassing Wright on May 11 contrary to the Non-Fatal Offences Against The Person Act 1997, and sending a message by phone that was grossly offensive, obscene and menacing.

Patrick O'Brien (18) covers up as he arrives at Tralee District Court after pleading guilty to harassing former Arsenal striker Ian Wright on May 11, 2020. Photo: Niall Carson/PA Wire

At a sentencing hearing at Tralee District Court today, Judge David Waters said “he didn’t see anything to be gained” by imposing a criminal conviction.

He noted Mr O'Brien has shown genuine remorse for his actions and had donated €500 to the Irish Network Against Racism out of his own volition.

Mr O'Brien's solicitor Pat Mann said his client was from a very good family.

"He's getting on extremely well as a student at IT Tralee," Mr Mann said.

His family was serving a sentence already, because of the amount of "negative stuff" they received directly, Mr Mann said.

A previous court was told how the family had been targeted on social media in the aftermath of the incident.

Judge Waters said the language used by Mr O’Brien was reprehensible but it was the unthinking behaviour of a naive, immature, young man.

He noted that he had written a fulsome apology to Mr Wright, which was accepted by the former footballer, who forgave his abuser.

The sentencing had been adjourned from November for a probation report which was "very positive", Judge Waters said.

The judge's main question had been the motivation for the racial abuse, he said.

The report established this was the result of immaturity and was unintended.

"The real consideration for me was were the racial comments motivated by a belief....or mindless and unthinking, uttered by a naive young person," Judge Waters said.

The Probation report showed he had not intended harm.

The judge also noted O'Brien's cooperation and guilty plea and lack of previous convictions.

"This was unthinking behaviour by a young immature naive young man who said things on social media that were absolutely reprehensible. They took on a life of their own on social media that he did not anticipate," Judge Waters said.

Mr Wright "very generously" forgave Mr O'Brien, the judge noted.

"Mr O'Brien has reason to be thankful to the victim," Judge Waters said.

There was nothing to be gained by imposing a criminal conviction, Judge Waters said, applying the Probation Act.