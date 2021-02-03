Donnelly clarifies traveller isolation rules and warns of clamp down on holidaymakers

The health minister says people who come to Ireland from abroad to shared accommodation should isolate in their rooms, but the law can only tell them to stay at home.

Stephen Donnelly said the public health advice was that those who came into Ireland should stay in their room away from anyone they had not travelled with.

However, he said, the regulations, expected to be signed in coming days, "do not extend into the home".

The restrictions depended on people's living situation but that those in shared accommodation should stay in their rooms as much as possible, he added.

"If you're a family coming home, you are already mixing anyway, so you can continue to mix in the home. Obviously, if you live alone, you can use your whole home," he told the Pat Kenny Show on Newstalk.

Gardaí do not have the power to arrest potential holidaymakers and send them home, he said, but he said guards can fine people €500.

The Government would look at introducing this power if people continued to go on holidays despite the fine, he added.

"If this kind of thing does begin to happen, given everything this country has gone through ... if people think that they can just say 'advice be damned, I don't care. I'm going away', then I don't care if people are willing to pay the fine, I can assure you government will look at that and we will look at what powers are necessary to deal with that.

"Because from my perspective, and I'm sure from your perspective and your listeners' perspective, that is not okay."

Mr Donnelly said the situation at nursing homes was "heartbreaking" and "awful".

However, he did not feel the assertion that the Government could have done more to protect older people was fair.

"You have no idea how hard people have worked in the nursing homes," he said.

"Staff have done everything that they can. From PPE to testing to working so hard.

We can't be blaming people because a highly contagious and deadly disease has made its way into a particular setting.

Mr Donnelly said serial PCR testing had been taking place in nursing homes on "either end of the week", similar to the public health guidance around those coming into Ireland.

"On rapid testing, I have two pieces of good news. The first is that two tests have been validated for use.

"The HSE has bought and distributed half a million of those to healthcare workers. The second is that I've set up an expert group chaired by Professor Mark Ferguson, the country's chief scientific officer, on the expanded use of those."

On vaccines, Mr Donnelly said the National Immunisation Advisory Committee (NIAC) was working with the HSE to determine whether the AstraZeneca vaccine should be given to over 65s when it becomes available.