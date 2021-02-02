Covid-19 antibodies last for at least six months after infection for most people

Study shows 99% of participants who had tested positive for previous infection retained coronavirus antibodies for three months after being infected, while 88% did so for six months
Covid-19 antibodies last for at least six months after infection for most people

The researchers warned that just because people have built up an antibody response, it does not mean they cannot still pass the virus on to others. Picture: Brian Lawless

Tue, 02 Feb, 2021 - 20:30
Nina Massey

Coronavirus antibodies last for at least six months after infection for the majority of people who have had the virus, according to a new study.

A study from UK Biobank, its biomedical database and research resource, measured the levels of previous infection in various population groups as well as how long antibodies persisted in those who were infected.

According to the study, 99% of participants who had tested positive for previous infection retained coronavirus antibodies for three months after being infected, while 88% did so for the full six months of the study.

Researchers say this indicates antibodies produced following natural infection may provide a degree of protection for most people against getting infected again for at least six months.

Chief scientist Professor Naomi Allen, said: "This important study has revealed that the vast majority of people retain detectable antibodies for at least six months after infection with the coronavirus.

"Although we cannot be certain how this relates to immunity, the results suggest that people may be protected against subsequent infection for at least six months following natural infection.

"More prolonged follow-up will allow us to determine how long such protection is likely to last."

For the six-month period from the end of May 2020 to the beginning of December 2020, UK Biobank collected monthly blood samples and data on potential symptoms from 20,200 UK Biobank participants and their adult children and grandchildren.

The study also found that the proportion of the population with antibodies to SarsCoV-2 (seroprevalence, which indicates past infection) rose from 6.6% at the start of the study period, to 8.8% by the end of it.

There was no difference in seroprevalence by gender, but the proportion of participants with detectable antibodies was highest in younger people (13.5% among those under 30) and lowest in the elderly (6.7% among those over 70), according to the study.

The seroprevalence of Sars-CoV-2 was highest among participants of black ethnicity (16.3%) and lowest among those of white (8.5%) and Chinese ethnicities (7.5%).

The most common symptom associated with having coronavirus antibodies was a loss of sense of taste and smell, which was reported by 43% of sero-positive participants.

About one quarter (24%) of sero-positive participants were completely asymptomatic, and 40% did not have one of the three classic Covid-19 symptoms – fever, persistent dry cough or loss of sense of taste or smell.

But the researchers warned that just because people have built up an antibody response, it does not mean they cannot still pass the virus on to others.

Professor Rory Collins, UK Biobank's principal investigator, said: "Both with vaccines and indeed with past infection, we don't yet know what impact that has on the ability to be carrying the virus and transmitting to others.

So I think one important message both for people who have been infected, and for people being vaccinated, is you may be protected, to some extent, but you may still put others at risk."

He said therefore it was important to maintain social distancing and adhere to lockdown measures.

Read More

Teenager among 101 Covid deaths confirmed by Nphet

More in this section

Coronavirus - Fri May 1, 2020 New quarantine laws needed after latest travel restrictions 
Covid-19 Press Conf Monday 1st February 2021 Teenager among 101 Covid deaths confirmed by Nphet
Coronavirus - Wed Jan 27, 2020 Armagh and Mid Ulster have highest new Covid infection numbers in Northern Ireland
#covid-19antibodiesorganisation: uk biobank
Covid-19 antibodies last for at least six months after infection for most people

Illegal puppy farm discovered in Co Offaly

READ NOW

Latest

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Discover the

Install our free app today

Available on

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices