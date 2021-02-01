Green TDs under pressure from the public over Ceta vote

Members of the public are emailing Green TDs videos of Eamon Ryan speaking out against Ceta to dissuade them from ratifying the deal.

It remains unclear whether all of the Green Party's 12 TDs will vote with the Government on the upcoming vote, with questions over whether TDs Neasa Hourigan and Patrick Costello will obey the party whip on the issue. Both have spoken about their concerns over ratifying the deal, which environmental campaigners say will damage Ireland's ability to tackle climate change.

Party leader Eamon Ryan, who previously publicly campaigned against the Comprehensive and Economic Trade Agreement (Ceta) has now publicly backed the Bill saying Ceta "has been improved" – in particular the investment dispute mechanism, which could allow companies to sue the State if the legislation interferes with their profits.

Green party TD Neasa Hourigan has spoken of her concern over ratifying the Ceta deal.Picture: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie

Patrick Costello told the Irish Examiner he has a number of concerns with the ratification.

"My interpretation is that Ceta is not in the programme for government and was explicitly removed from the document in negotiations," he said.

"For it to come back now raises questions over the whole programme for government and that has the potential to weaken any Green Party wins that are in the document."

He said any reinterpretation could undermine the party's policies it fought to get in the programme.

A lot of the people are emailing me against Ceta, saying: 'Here is a good summation of how I feel'. They are sending me links of Eamon speaking against this deal two or three years ago. That's a little frustrating."

The vote on the deal was postponed before Christmas as Mr Ryan faced opposition from within his own ranks, despite assurances being given to Taoiseach Micheál Martin that he would be able to rally his TDs behind the deal.

Sources say many within the party have been querying what exactly the protocol would be if any of the TDs defy the party whip.

However, it was noted by senior members within the party that "Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael will not stomach it" if Green TDs vote against the deal and will be calling on Mr Ryan to "see no quarter given" and take decisive action against those who go against orders.

Previously, TDs Joe O'Brien and Neasa Hourigan, respectively, abstained and voted against a Government bill on housing and had their speaking time taken away from them for a number of weeks as punishment.