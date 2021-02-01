Vaccination tracker: Ireland has highest first dose uptake in Europe

According to the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) Covid-19 vaccination tracker, Ireland appears to have the highest uptake of the first dose of the vaccine.

The ECDC have set up a monitoring system for collection of key Covid-19 vaccine rollout indicators, to track how the vaccine is being distributed over the EU.

The tool also provides initial indicative estimates of vaccine uptake for the first and second dose per population targeted by vaccine recommendations on the country level.

Currently, Ireland appears to be leading with 11.8 vaccination doses distributed to EU/EEA member states per hundred inhabitants, and 11.5% of first dose vaccinations taken.

Each member state must upload their vaccination data bi-weekly every Tuesday for the previous week and every Friday for the current week.

The ECDC has said that in this phase of vaccination campaigns, monitoring the distribution and doses received by individuals provides useful insights into the progress of vaccine deployment and the evolution of vaccination campaigns.

Monitoring the rollout of vaccines will be developed as more information on vaccine coverage becomes available.

ECDC Director Andrea Ammon said: "It is with great pleasure that we launch the Vaccine Tracker that provides a near-live view on vaccination progress in Europe. Vaccination campaigns are not to be viewed merely as a race for the largest numbers at the quickest speed. As the rollout progresses, vaccination strategies will need to be flexible and adaptable.

“Our updated report on national deployment plans gives context to the evolution of policies and data available in the Vaccine Tracker. ECDC will continue to work closely with countries to protect the most vulnerable and reduce the burden on our health systems.”

The vaccination tracker map indicates that Denmark follows Ireland with a 6.1 in vaccine distribution per hundred inhabitants.

Due to member states uploading their data at different times and the time the ECDC needs to process the data there may be discrepancies between the national figures and the figures published by ECDC.

The ECDC advised users to use all data with caution and awareness of their limitations.

This comes after the announcement that Ireland is to receive nearly 100,000 more vaccines from AstraZeneca.

EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen announced that AstraZeneca will deliver nine million additional doses by the end of March.

She also added that AstraZeneca will start deliveries one week earlier than initially scheduled and will also expand its manufacturing capacity in Europe.