Road closed after serious collision in West Cork

The Bantry/Drimoleague Road (R586) is closed just west of Drimoleague following a serious car collision.

The incident occurred around 8:30pm, and two cars were involved.

It is believed at least one person is injured, but the extent of their injuries is unknown.

The road is expected to remain closed overnight and potentially into the morning, as poor weather conditions may hamper emergency services and any forensic investigation of the scene.

Ambulances, gardaí and the fire brigade attended the scene.

Two fire brigade units attended, one from Skibbereen and one from Dunmanway.

AA Roadwatch said those driving in the area should be cautious, as conditions are icy.