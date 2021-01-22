Horse Racing Ireland lost €389,000 after cash-in-transit firm went into liquidation

Horse Racing Ireland has reported a cash-in-transit loss of €389,000.

The incident behind the substantial financial loss was revealed in the HRI’s 2019 Financial Statement presented to the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) on Thursday.

The committee has since written to Horse Racing Ireland (HRI) seeking a detailed explanation behind the incident.

The loss was suffered after the cash-in-transit service company went into liquidation whilst holding cash relating to HRI.

Sinn Féin TD and chair of PAC Brian Stanley has called on the board of the HRI to explain the unusual circumstances behind the loss of €389,000 due to "ineffective risk management and controls".

“Horse Racing Ireland is a body which received €67.2m from taxpayers in 2019," Mr Stanley said.

“Since 2001, it has received almost €1bn from the State. In return for such investment we expect a very high level of risk management and control."

He said upon reviewing the HRI’s financial statement for 2019, the PAC has taken the decision to write to the board of HRI and request an explanation behind the loss of the money which he said occurred in "one incident".

“It is explained in the financial statement and in the Comptroller and Auditor General's notes that a disclosure has been made by HRI that an incident occurred where a financial loss was suffered in relation to cash in transit services whereby the service company went into liquidation whilst holding cash relating to HRI," said Mr Stanley.

“The situation and the explanation leaves the Committee with a lot of unanswered questions and some reservations regarding the HRI’s level of internal controls."

It is welcome, however, that subsequent to this incident a review was carried out on the effectiveness of internal controls in March 2020.

The Sinn Féin TD said that, despite this review and considering the "substantial amount of public money that is injected into HRI each year" it is imperative that the PAC hears directly from HRI regarding this incident and that all safeguards are now put in place to minimise risk.

“Following our correspondence with the HRI, the PAC may wish to invite the body to attend the committee," he concluded.