Gardaí arrest 11 following protest outside the Four Courts

Gardaí said six men and five women were detained for a 'persistent lack of compliance' with public health regulations
Gardaí arrest 11 following protest outside the Four Courts

An Garda Síochána stated that 11 people were arrested following a protest on Inns Quay outside the Four Courts in Dublin. File picture

Wed, 20 Jan, 2021 - 20:30
Steve Neville

Eleven people have been arrested following a protest outside the Four Courts today.

Gardaí said that they implemented a policing operation in relation to a protest planned to take place outside the High Court.

Gardaí say the six men and five women were detained for a "persistent lack of compliance" with public health regulations.

The statement said that, from 9.45am, a number of people gathered on Inns Quay in the vicinity of the Four Courts.

Gardaí said that members engaged with the gathered protesters over a period of time.

The statement added: “Following persistent lack of compliance with Public Health Regulations and directions from An Garda Síochána, Gardaí deployed Public Order Personnel to support uniform Gardaí who proceeded to make lawful demands for names and addresses from a number of protesters.” 

Gardaí said the six men and five females “who failed/refused to provide names and addresses following lawful demand were arrested in accordance with section 31(a) The Health Act 1947.

“Arrests occurred at various locations along the Quays.

“The arrested persons were transported to Bridewell, Pearse Street, Kevin Street and Store Street Garda Stations.” 

Gardaí stated that:

  • One man who further refused to provide name and address has been charged and appeared before District Court 4, Criminal Courts of Justice, and has been remanded in custody to appear before Cloverhill District Court tomorrow Thursday 21st January 2021; 
  • Three men and two women were charged with offences and released on station bail; 
  • One man and four women were issued with Fixed Payment Notices;
  • One man has been released pending a file for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

More in this section

Coronavirus - Mon Jan 4, 2021 Department invites IMO to talks over public health doctors dispute
Joe Biden inauguration Joe Biden’s ancestral Irish homes celebrate inauguration
U.K. Paves Way for First Tests to Expose People to Coronavirus Fears nursing home outbreaks could delay Covid-19 vaccine rollout
#covid-19vaccineplace: four courtsplace: dublinplace: inns quayorganisation: an garda siochana
CC COVID-19 SCENES

Coombe Hospital board promises independent review into vaccine controversy 

READ NOW

Latest

Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper
Home Delivery

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Home Delivery
Sign up today

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices