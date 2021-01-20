St Patrick's Festival to take place online

A free tv channel will broadcast events from March 12-17 and will be available to watch around the world.
St Patrick's Festival to take place online

This year's St Patrick's Day parade will be held online. Picture: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

Wed, 20 Jan, 2021 - 10:08
Michelle McGlynn

The National St Patricks Festival will return this year but not as we know it.

After the festival was cancelled last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic, it has been announced that this year it will take place online.

A free tv channel will broadcast events from March 12-17 and will be available to watch around the world.

Hundreds of artists, musicians, performers, makers, creators, arts and live events workers and community organisations have worked to create a rich and dynamic programme of events to run over six days and nights.

SPF TV will stream all events at stpatricksfestival.ie.

Adam Weldon, 3, from Dublin getting ready for the RTÉSPF virtual parade on 17 March 2021.
Adam Weldon, 3, from Dublin getting ready for the RTÉSPF virtual parade on 17 March 2021.

The festival will offer "a joyous and uplifting celebration of Ireland’s contemporary culture and traditional heritage".

Announcing the plans for the St Patrick's Festival 2021, organisers said: "We are reimagining how we bring to life the heart and soul of the national Parade, through spectacle, marching bands, pageantry and ceremony, inviting our audiences to participate virtually and enjoy safely from their homes until we can come together again."

The festival will partner with RTÉ for the #RTÉVirtualParade initiative.

Further details on the programme of events will be announced over the coming weeks.

Read More

Water pipes as 'thin as tissue' have Cork villagers at wits end 

More in this section

FILE PHOTO Teacher's Unions are due to have talks with the Department of Education this morning, following last night's dramatic 'Incredibly disingenuous': Bitter divisions emerge over schools reopening 
Hospitals under 'unrelenting strain' as doctors say people not respecting the lockdown Hospitals under 'unrelenting strain' as doctors say people not respecting the lockdown
Coronavirus - Tue Jan 5, 2021 Foster condemns dissident republicans allegedly behind helicopter shooting
Ulster powersharing

DUP minister Edwin Poots facing surgery after chance cancer diagnosis

READ NOW

Latest

Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper
Home Delivery

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Home Delivery
Sign up today

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices