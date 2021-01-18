Leaving Cert decision needed by the end of the month, Simon Harris warns

The Minister for Higher and Further Education said the Government needs to map out exactly what is going to happen with the State exams
Simon Harris, Minister for Further and Higher Education, said a decision on the Leaving Cert is needed in the coming weeks. File picture: Brian Lawless

Mon, 18 Jan, 2021 - 14:10
Daniel McConnell,  Political Editor

Decisions need to be made on the future of the Leaving Cert by the end of this month, the Minister for Higher Education has said.

Speaking in Dublin on Monday afternoon, Simon Harris said clarity was needed for all involved as to whether the exams can go ahead or whether they will be cancelled, as was the case for the 2020 exams, which were replaced by predicted grades.

Mr Harris said the Minister for Education, Norma Foley, has "made it clear" that she wants the exams to go ahead.

“We're going to need to map out exactly how that's going to happen," Mr Harris said.

We actually have to say the Leaving Cert is going to happen and here's how it's going to happen, here's what's going to happen in a safe way.

“Ideally, we'd like to see that detail ... by the end of the month or very early February. There isn't a long window here, but the minister has been fair enough. She set up an advisory group, she's working extremely hard on this."

Meanwhile, Mr Harris also said the decision to appoint Robert Watt as the interim Secretary General at the Department of Health was not subject to a Cabinet memorandum or decision.

Rather, he said, ministers were merely informed about the decision.

Controversy has arisen around the proposed appointment of a new Secretary General in Health on a salary of €292,000, with the Public Accounts Committee now investigating the matter.

“There wasn't a memo brought on the decision to the very best of my recollection. And my understanding is that these are things that usually would be sanctioned by the Department of Public Expenditure and Reform,” Mr Harris said.

“If the opposition or anybody have concerns or questions, the way to go about that is, I think, the way that the Public Accounts Committee intends to go about this,” he added.

