Covid-19: Record 1,846 people hospitalised and 171 in ICUs

Covid-19 hospitalisations are continuing to increase, according to the latest figures published by the Department of Health
The HSE chief Paul Reid said ICU surge capacity has not been used yet but remains an option. Picture: Colin Keegan/Collins Dublin

Fri, 15 Jan, 2021 - 10:11
Ciarán Sunderland

Covid-19 hospitalisations continue to increase according to the latest figures published by the Department of Health.

The latest figures show 1,846 patients have been hospitalised with coronavirus and 171 of them are receiving treatment in intensive care units (ICUs).

This is an increase on figures reported yesterday evening when 1,838 were hospitalised and 169 patients were in intensive care.

133 people were admitted to hospital in the past 24 hours and 105 people have been discharged.

12 patients have been admitted to intensive care while 10 people have been discharged.

Paul Reid, chief executive of the HSE said hospitalisations remain serious even with the recent positive trends in the spread of the virus.

On Twitter, Mr Reid said: “Unfortunately, our Covid-19 hospital cases continue to rise, 

“1,846 this morning & 171 in ICU. People are extremely sick with this virus. Despite some hopeful trends on transmission levels, it's still hugely prevalent in your area. Please stick with us.”  

Remaining ICU capacity 

Meanwhile, 13 hospitals nationwide have no ICU capacity left.

According to HSE statistics, this includes hospitals in Galway, Letterkenny, Portlaoise, Navan and Naas.

32 intensive care beds are available nationwide across both adult and pediatric units.

The HSE chief said hospitals are still coping and have not activated the available emergency surge capacity for ICU, of up to 350 beds, but the option remains a possibility if hospitalisations continue to climb.

“We have not gone into what we would call our ‘surge’ capacity on beds, 

“But if the levels of projections of what we have currently in the hospital transpire into ICU beds, that will increase absolutely, probably close to that 350,” he said

Figures released by the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation's (INMO) trolley watch has shown 139 admitted patients are waiting for beds this morning. 

125 patients are in the emergency department and 14 people are in wards elsewhere in hospital.

University Hospital Limerick (UHL) has the most patients waiting at 36 followed by Cork University Hospital (CUH) at 23.

Covid-19: Everyone in Ireland to get vaccine within nine months

