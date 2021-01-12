Survivors call for compensation as long-awaited mother and baby homes report is published

Survivors call for compensation as long-awaited mother and baby homes report is published

Children's teddies and toys along with flowers sit at the 'Little Angels' memorial plot in the grounds of Bessborough House in Blackrock, Cork. Picture: Laura Hutton/RollingNews.ie

Tue, 12 Jan, 2021 - 06:30
Aoife Moore, Neil Michael, Elaine Loughlin

The long-awaited Commission of Investigation report into the mother and baby homes will be published on Tuesday.

The 3,000 page final report is a result of the judicial commission of investigation established in 2015 to investigate claims of the improper burial of infants, illegal adoption and cruelty to the women kept in the institutions and will include 1,000 pages of survivor testimony.

The records and practices of 14 mother and baby homes and four "county homes", a fraction of the entire number of these institutions that operated throughout the country, are included in the report, which was initially due in February 2018.

The report will be distributed to survivors on Tuesday morning, 400 of whom will meet virtually with Taoiseach Micheál Martin, Minister of Children and Youth Affairs Roderic O'Gorman and Minister of State Anne Rabbitte for a full briefing in the afternoon.

The full report will be published for the public at 3pm, with a Government press conference expected shortly after.

Survivor groups have already called for a redress scheme to be implemented upon publication of the report and that all survivors are given unfettered access to their personal information.

The Mother and Babies Collaborative Forum say “effective consultation with survivors regarding legislation and compensation” is necessary.

Survivor Philomena Lee, whose story was made into an Oscar-nominated film, has called for mother and baby homes survivors to be paid compensation for their “unbearable suffering and loss”.

“For the purposes of healing, it is essential the Irish State and various churches involved in the enslavement of unmarried mothers and the trading of their children, [should] apologise, without reservation.

“Irish people owe it to the memory of those mothers and children, who have died, without knowing the truth and to resolve that such atrocities will never be allowed to happen again.”

Read More

Mother and Baby homes: one woman's fight for justice

The Government has been criticised by survivors and opposition politicians after details from the report were leaked to a Sunday newspaper.

Excerpts from the report stated that 9,000 children had died in the institutions covered by the commission's terms of reference, with an infant mortality rate of one in seven, while 56,000 mothers passed through the homes until the final closure in 1998 and 57,000 children were born in them.

It also appears to have found that neither the Catholic Church nor the State forced women into the homes and that allegations that institutions were paid to arrange foreign adoptions are impossible to prove or disprove.

Institutional survivors say the article appeared to highlight “the more trivial aspects of how mothers and their children were treated ... focusing on mothers being forced to clean floors rather on the fact that their children were forcibly and illegally taken for the Irish adoption industry”.

“The leaked segments suggested a trivialisation of the worst traumas endured by the mothers and their children, that of being permanently separated from each other," adoptions campaigner Susan Lohan said.

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar has called for a full investigation into the leak and the person responsible "held to account".

Describing it as "disrespectful" to survivors, Mr Varadkar suggested the leak could only have come from a very small number of people within Government who were given the full document to read over Christmas.

Mr Varadkar added the Cabinet would discuss the establishment of an investigation into the leak when they meet on Tuesday morning.

Read More

Philomena Lee:  Mother & Baby Homes survivors should be paid compensation

Sinn Féin says "there is a role for gardaí" in finding the leak.

"This is a criminal offence, the nature of this and sensitivity and current experience of survivors need to be taken into account,"  Sinn Féin TD Kathleen Funchion said.

"As you can imagine, survivors and their families have been devastated."

Taoiseach Micheál Martin described the leak as "regrettable" but added that "in the modern era various Government reports, aspects of them, get leaked and we certainly will be addressing that issue as well."

Read More

Q&A: What happens when Mother and Baby Homes report is published

More in this section

Mother and baby homes report due today Mother and baby homes report due today
Autumn weather Oct 25th 2020 Traffic through Phoenix Park set to fall under proposals
Coronavirus - Mon Jan 11, 2021 Arlene Foster defends relaxations as Northern Ireland hospitals struggle with surging admissions
#mother and baby homescommission of investigation
Survivors call for compensation as long-awaited mother and baby homes report is published

Tributes paid to memory of 'Old Man Belfield' who died at UCD 

READ NOW

Latest

Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper
Home Delivery

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Home Delivery
Sign up today

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices