New Secretary general of Department of Health Robert Watt set for major pay boost

The advertisement for the role shows that Mr Watt could be in line for a major pay increase if he is successful.
Secretary General for the Department of Public Expenditure and Reform Robert Watt. Picture: Oireachtas TV/PA Wire

Fri, 08 Jan, 2021 - 22:40
Paul Hosford, Political Correspondent

The interim Secretary General of the Department of Health will be paid nearly €300,000 per year if he is successful in being appointed to the role full time.

Robert Watt has taken the role on an interim basis, coming from his previous position as head of the Department of Public Expenditure. He will be paid his current salary of just over €211,000 per annum until the formal appointment process is completed.

While the formal appointment process to fill the role is still ongoing, the advertisement for the role shows that Mr Watt could be in line for a major pay increase if he is successful.

The ad reads:

"In recognition of the unique challenges and very significant responsibilities attached to this role, the successful candidate will be offered a salary of €292,000 per annum.

"Appropriate relocation expenses may be available, depending on the personal circumstances of the successful candidate.

"Candidates should note that the rate of remuneration may be adjusted from time to time in line with Government pay policy."

The role is being advertised on a five year basis. It has been vacant since Jim Breslin left to head up the newly formed Department of Higher Education under Minister Simon Harris.

Mr Watt's appointment was approved at Cabinet on Wednesday, with ministers keen for Mr Watt to take the role to oversee the implementation of the Sláintecare plan.

Covid-19: Record 8,248 cases confirmed as new South Africa variant identified

