Long road ahead to undo years of underinvestment in Ireland's health service

It took a potentially lethal virus and global pandemic to wake up the political class to the glaring gaps and deficiencies in our health service last year.

The fact that pre-Covid we had just 220 intensive care beds captured, in stark terms, how deficient the service was as it faced into the greatest public health emergency in living memory.

Covid-19 exposed the crevices in our creaking health service that has been dogged by persistent problems, such as the winter trolley crisis, burgeoning waiting lists and access issues in general.

It also exposed significant gaps in how we care for elderly people, many of whom were at increased risk from Covid-19 in antiquated residential care homes and nursing homes without adequate input from public health services.

In short, the pandemic brought into sharp focus, once again, significant gaps in capacity and staffing levels in hospital care, primary and community care, care of the elderly, public health and mental health services.

It has also brought with it additional challenges, including the need to provide separate Covid and non-Covid care pathways and operate services at a reduced capacity, meaning a slower service that will take longer to see patients.

Covid-19 has focused minds and resources, with record funding levels of €22bn committed for the health service in 2021.

The significantly increased budget will go some way towards staving off the extra challenges posed by Covid-19 and kickstarting some key changes under the Sláintecare strategy.

Those working at the coalface of the service and patient advocates, however, know there is a long road ahead to undo decades of underinvestment in services.

Budget

Health service funding has increased by 29% since 2010, rising from close to €14bn to €18bn in 2019, according to official Department of Health figures. Add the Covid-19 pandemic and funding levels will soar to €22bn this year.

Of this record level of funding, €2bn will be spent on the Covid-19 response, while core services received a €2bn boost in budget 2021.

Figures for 2019 show that pay accounted for 43% of the health budget and an increase in staffing levels last year in response to Covid-19 is likely to push that up further.

Staffing levels are projected to increase by 16,000 staff in 2021 compared to pre-Covid levels, which will push up the pay bill by €1.1bn this year.

The average cost per worker is close to €59,000, according to internal departmental figures.

Workforce

The health workforce grew by a modest 6% between 2010 and 2019, according to official figures.

The transfer of social work staff from the HSE to Tusla in 2014 will have affected the overall growth rate during this time.

Fast forward to 2020 and the increase in staffing levels since 2010 rises to 11% due to the Covid-19 pandemic, which saw the health service shift into emergency mode.

There are now more than 124,000 people employed across the health service — of which close to 12,000 are medical and dental professionals and close to 40,000 are nursing staff.

An extra 1,000 consultants and around 2,000 trainee doctors have been taken on since 2010.

Management and admin staff of all grades have increased by around 2,000 or 12% between 2010 and 2020.

Despite the growth in staff levels, Ireland continues to have one of the lowest numbers of hospital consultants in Europe, according to the Irish Medical Organisation (IMO) and the Irish Hospital Consultants Association (IHCA).

There are around 1.4 hospital consultants per 1,000 population in Ireland compared with the EU average of more than 2.5 consultants per 1,000 population.

The consultant shortfall, both groups said, exceeds 2,000 when current consultant vacancies are included.

The IHCA said in recent weeks that the number of unfilled permanent consultant vacancies now stands at more than 720 and directly correlates with current waiting lists.

President of the IHCA Prof Alan Irvine said the scale of consultant vacancies was largely due to the ‘A’ type consultant contract rolled out in 2012, which included a 30% cut in salary.

Dr Padraig McGarry, IMO president, said Ireland is short 1,600 consultants based on departmental projections and that this shortfall rose to 2,000 when psychiatrists are included.

Meanwhile, the Government intends to significantly ramp up community health services over the next decade by investing in more primary and community-based care.

This will require a 48% increase in the primary-care workforce. In 2016 there were 3,570 GPs in primary care and, with significant reforms, GP numbers could increase to 4,600 by 2031.

Bed capacity

Acute hospital activity has increased since 2010, with official Department of Health figures showing greater efficiencies in the use of hospital beds.

The number of acute inpatient beds fell by 4.5% between 2010 (11,369) and 2018 (10,856), but the number of bed days (up 7.6%) and discharges (up 10%) rose, suggesting the length of time patients stayed in hospital fell over the past decade as more patients were accommodated in fewer beds.

The number of day-case beds increased by 26%, from 1,772 in 2010 to 2,240 by 2018, with a 31% increase in activity levels over this time.

On the other hand, psychiatric hospital admissions fell by 16% since 2010, from 20,195 to 17,000 in 2018, reflecting the closure of mental health facilities in recent years. According to the Psychiatric Nurses Association, the number of psychiatric beds per head of population in Ireland is the third lowest in the EU.

A 2018 review of bed capacity in Irish hospitals, however, suggests the need for 2,590 hospital beds by 2031 — 2,100 inpatient beds, 300 day-case beds and 190 intensive-care beds.

Under the €600m HSE winter plan, 483 hospital beds, 89 step-down beds, 17 intensive care beds and 1,161 community beds are expected to be delivered by April.

Budget 2021 has also committed to increasing hospital beds by more than 1,000 to almost 11,900 by the end of the year.

Again, the IHCA and IMO said bed capacity has been an ongoing issue and has failed to keep pace with demand and population growth.

The number of hospital beds — inpatient and day case — is among the lowest across OECD countries at around 2.8 hospital beds per 1,000 population in Ireland, well below the OECD average of 3.7 beds per 1,000 population.

There is a “mismatch” between demand for health services and dwindling resources, the IHCA's Prof Irvine said: “Between 2008 and 2019, we lost around 2.5% of acute inpatient and day-case beds, but the population has continued to grow by around 11% or 492,000 people in that time.”

The IMO's Dr McGarry said, with occupancy rates averaging at 95%, there was clearly a gap between supply and demand.

“The Government proposed capital investment of 2,600 beds falls well short of predicted requirements. The recent budget allows for additional acute beds of 1,146 on pre–Covid numbers. The IMO recommends multiannual investment to increase bed capacity by 5,000 beds,” he said.

He also noted the “significant shortfall” in intensive-care beds at five critical-care beds per 1,000 population in Ireland compared with the OECD average of 12 beds per 1,000 population.

Since Covid arrived, the number of ICU beds has increased from 220 to 285 and will rise further to 321 this year, but this still falls well short of the 579 beds recommended in a recent report.

“This is highly significant as the risk of critical-care beds being overwhelmed has been a major factor in formulating policy,” Dr McGarry said.

Waiting lists

The National Treatment Purchase Fund (NTPF) was set up to tackle growing waiting lists across the health service and outsource treatment for those waiting long periods. Care is provided in private and public hospitals.

Since 2017, the NTPF budget has increased from €15m to €100m in 2020 and rises further to €130m this year.

The initiative, however, has yet to make a significant impact on waiting lists, according to official NTPF figures.

In December 2014, waiting lists figures stood at over 63,000 and by December 2019 the figure had grown to over 66,000 people waiting for inpatient or day-case treatment in an acute hospital.

Covid-19, which led to the suspension of planned treatment for three months, has compounded the waiting list problem. As of October 2020, there were close to 75,000 people waiting for inpatient or day-case treatment in Irish hospitals.

The number of people waiting more than 12 months has doubled to more than 18,000 since last year because of the impact of Covid-19.

These figures do not take into account the more than 600,000 people waiting for outpatient appointments, more than 250,000 of whom are waiting one year or more for an appointment.