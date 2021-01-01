Cork hospital staff get additional 2,000 Covid-19 vaccines

An additional 2,000 Covid-19 vaccines have been made available to vaccinate health staff in three Cork hospitals this weekend.

The South/South West Hospital Group (S/SWHG) confirmed the allocation which will be administered to "public-facing health care staff" in Cork University Hospital, Mercy University Hospital, and South Infirmary Victoria University Hospital by Sunday.

Professor Orla Healy, chief operations officer with the S/SWHG said: “The 2,000 extra Covid vaccines follows an initial 500 vaccines received and administered in CUH since December 29.

"The 10 hospitals in the group, covering Kerry, Waterford, South Tipperary and Cork, are already over-subscribed with applications from staff wishing to avail of the vaccines.

While this additional allocation will assist in meeting this demand, it is only the start of a comprehensive programme of vaccinations to cater for acute hospital and community healthcare staff in the region.

The group said it expects to commence vaccination in University Hospital Waterford next week and will confirm other sites in the coming days.

HSE chief executive Paul Reid said next week the HSE will be moving into 25 nursing homes and across a further 17 hospitals.

He said by the end of next week, the vaccine will be administered about 25,000 times.

"That's off the 40,000 that we have received so far. We have to keep a stock until we get a second delivery which we are expecting this week," said Mr Reid.

"Then we ramp up the following week where we start on 160 nursing homes across the country and all nursing homes will be done over a three week period — and then the second vaccination period the following three weeks."