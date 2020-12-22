'Lives should come before livelihood' - Businesses react to Level 5 restrictions

As Ireland prepares for another lockdown coming into the New Year, businesses across the country have been reacting to the news that they will, once again, be asked to close their doors.

Owner of Cafe Paradiso, Denis Cotter, says the new lockdown was expected and people need to be focused on safety, as numbers continue to rise.

“I think we knew it was coming really. Even when we reopened it felt like a pragmatic decision, and not necessarily the right one. So I think we all expected it to close sometime in January. So it makes total sense to close now,” said Mr Cotter, who employs 13 people at his restaurant in Lancaster Quay, Cork.

It is a matter of staff safety, as well as customer safety. I think people forget that aspect of it.

"We're very well set up and I am confident we can keep everybody safe. But, the higher the numbers go the less you want to be out there doing it, to be honest,” he added.

It comes as the Taoiseach confirmed that the country will enter a fresh period of Covid-19 restrictions, which will be similar to Level 5, but with a few adjustments. Non-essential retail will remain open however hairdressers, barbers, gastro-pubs and restaurants will close at 3pm on Christmas Eve. Hotels will not be open for non-essential booking after December 26.

Reacting to the news, the CEO of the Restaurants Association of Ireland, Adrian Cummins said the news is "a disastrous, devasting and crushing blow to restaurant owners and their staff."

Just 49 hours until Restaurants must close at 3pm on 24th December - they must know *now* if they can open for takeaway & delivery



Staff need to be told of their job status today, decisions need to be made re stock@gavreilly @ingridmileyRTE @MichealLehane @newschambers @rte — Restaurants Association of Ireland (@RAI_ie) December 22, 2020

"The short notice given will mean thousands of euros of stock per premises lost in wastage," he added

Wayne Lloyd, a West Cork hairdresser, says the news of a further lockdown is unfortunate but understandable.

“I think that lives should come before livelihood,” said Mr Lloyd, who as of next month will be the President of the Hairdressing Council of Ireland.

Hairdresser Wayne Lloyd of Wayne Lloyd Hair in Bandon, Co. Cork, said: "We have to think about the safety of the customers and our staff.". Picture Denis Minihane.

“I think hairdressers and salons across the country have done a spectacular job. However, the cases are rising rapidly, and we have to think about the safety of the customers and our staff. It's not an ideal situation but it's not dictated by money is it,” he added.

However, the Irish Hairdressers Federation described the decision as “immensely disappointing.”

“It is devastating to us, our staff and, most importantly, our clients,” a spokesperson said, stressing the role hair salons play as a “social outlet.”

Under the new restrictions, gyms can stay open for individual training, news which is welcomed by Bobby Enright, who runs Peak Performance Academy in Killarney.

“I think the gyms being left open is a positive thing for people. It just seems to be a massive relief that they now know gyms will be open,” said Mr Enright.

“It is somewhat of solace and some bit of light at the end of the tunnel for people.

Bobby Enright, right, with Greg Bawden of Peak Performance Gym at Deerpark, Killarney. The gyms staying open "is somewhat of solace and some bit of light at the end of the tunnel for people". Photo: Don MacMonagle

"I’m seeing more and more people who are appreciating having that outlet, or somewhere to go and let out that stress,” he added.

The Licensed Vintners Association has claimed that this new lockdown introduced by the Government will see 25,000 people working in pubs across the country lose their jobs on Christmas Eve. The LVA has called for a new approach when it comes to the reopening of the hospitality sector, "before the stop/start mechanism devours the industry."

“This is yet another example of horrendous treatment of the hospitality sector by the Government,” said Donal O’Keeffe, Chief Executive of the LVA.

The decision to bring forward the reintroduction of restrictions will leave a “financial body blow” on the hotel industry, according to the Irish Hotels Federation (IHF). The hotel sector will now be in lockdown over a week earlier than expected, according to Tim Fenn Chief Executive of the IHF, who said that businesses throughout the sector now face enormous additional financial losses at a time of continued economic uncertainty.

The Small Firms Association (SFA) has stated that the reinstatement of restrictions is a serious blow to tourism and hospitality firms who had planned and prepared for the busy Christmas trading period.

“Small businesses across the economy and country face a much tougher January and February than forecasted just a few weeks ago,” Sven Spollen-Behrens, SFA Director, said.

“While many businesses impacted by these new restrictions will be able to access the Covid Restrictions Support Scheme (CRSS), firms in commercial premises, without premises and further down the supply chain will not be eligible to apply for CRSS,” he added.