Searches in north Cork linked to international money laundering gangs

Gardaí investigating a suspected money laundering operation with possible links to international crime gangs have searched two premises in north Cork and seized phones, computers and financial documents.

The searches in the Mitchelstown area are part of an ongoing investigation which was launched following the arrest of two men and the seizure of almost €76,000 in sterling cash at Dublin Port in May.

During that operation, gardaí stopped a car as it arrived into Dublin Port at a Covid-19 checkpoint.

They searched the car and found a quantity of cash hidden behind a panel. The car was seized for technical examination and more cash was discovered during follow-up searches.

In total, gardaí seized £66,440 — just over €76,000.

They arrested two men — a 35-year-old Irish national from Cork, and a Lithuanian national, in his late 40s, who also lives in Cork.

At the time, gardaí said neither of the men was previously known to them for involvement in serious crime.

Detectives believe the men may have been laundering money for an organised crime gang with international dimensions.

They have been conducting extensive investigations since, focusing on the 35-year-old, which ultimately led to a follow-up operation in north Cork in recent days.

Gardaí attached to the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau, carried out searches of two addresses in the Mitchelstown area last Thursday.

They were supported by gardaí from the Fermoy district, as well as officers attached to the Southern Region Armed Support Unit, with assistance from the Southern Region Dog Unit.

During the course of the searches a number of phones, computers and a large volume of financial documentation, including bank documentation, was seized.

The material will be subjected to detailed forensic examination and analysis.

A garda spokesman said no new arrests have been made and their investigations are ongoing.