Publicans criticise Government's 'yo-yo' instructions to hospitality sector

“An existential threat” is how one Cork publican described the Government’s “yo-yo” instructions to hospitality businesses which look set to face restrictions again from December 30.

Cork publican and brewer Benny McCabe said he and thousands of other businesses felt forced by the State to reopen against their will in December when Revenue refused to process grant payments if a business had a kitchen but remained closed.

"The reason many pubs and restaurants reopened was because Revenue changed the rules around the CRSS [Covid restrictions support scheme] grant," he said.

"That meant that if you had a kitchen in your premises and you didn’t open, you were deemed to have made your own decision, ie you were not forced to close your business, so you didn’t qualify for any grants.

"Many of us didn’t want to reopen at all, but were forced to by this. Now, after having to reopen and incur hundreds of thousands in costs, we're having to close."

Fellow publican and entrepreneur Ernest Cantillon chose not to reopen fully.

“Because we could have opened but didn’t, our grant stopped on December 1," he said.

"My staff didn’t have an appetite for it [reopening], I personally didn’t have an appetite for it. We had a different business plan that was working that we had designed in case we couldn’t reopen and we thought we’d give it a go.

"If we had taken bookings, we probably would have taken €25,000 or €30,000 in deposits in those first few days, we'd have committed to our butchers and fish suppliers, and we would have ordered wine for the months.

"We'd have been stuck with a huge amount of stock and with paying back €30,000 in deposits."

Instead, Mr Cantillon focused on takeaway food from Sober Lane and Electric in Cork and building a new 'selection box for cocktails' called 'Cocktailbox' to deliver nationwide.

"We were lucky, we had a good online offering and it just clicked," he said. "I don’t think they [Government] had any option. Making money will never compete with public health.

"I’m accepting of the situation because I think there’s a finish line in sight. There is a vaccine coming. Coming into the summer, we have a chance at normal-ish trading. The big thing now will be how supportive they are with grants. If they roll them on, businesses will survive."

Patricia Roberts owns No 1 Perry Square, a boutique hotel and restaurant in Limerick City.

She says that, like others in the industry, they saw another lockdown on the horizon, but that did little to lessen the impact.

“We did feel that we could be facing another lockdown in January,” said Ms Roberts."But we have been, like many other colleagues in hospitality, working hard adhering to guidelines while still providing customers with an excellent experience.

"I suppose we feel we're being targeted in some way and blamed unfairly.

“I honestly feel we're part of the solution. Keeping hospitality open. Because we offer a controlled environment for people to meet with family and friends, especially at this time of year.”

Ms Roberts employs around 40 people, all of whom will face being put back on the pandemic unemployment payment in another lockdown.

“The uncertainty and anxiety around this all is causing a lot of problems,” said Ms Roberts.

"We have lost a lot of great people in this industry because of the lockdown. People are finding it really difficult to weather the storm. They feel they have been punished by the Government while they're all working very hard to take care of people.”

Taoiseach @MichealMartinTD says NPHET is recommending significant restrictions on hospitality before the end of the year, and the Government 'is minded to go with that'. He says a decision will be made on Tuesday | #Covid19 | https://t.co/r4E52kBxkz pic.twitter.com/hKvgD0iH6O — RTÉ News (@rtenews) December 18, 2020

Maureen O’Sullivan has spent approximately €20,000 adapting her business, The Strand Bar, in Vicarstown outside Blarney, Co Cork, to comply with public health regulations, opening a kitchen to serve food for the first time.

"We spent an awful lot of money to facilitate the rules that were put there for us," she said.

"It's been a whole new learning curve and very busy because everyone wants to get out. All the pubs closed everywhere in our area so since we opened again at the start of December my phone has not stopped ringing. The response has been amazing.

"Closing again is a dark and gloomy picture for some people, but I’m a happy-go-lucky person and that brings me through."