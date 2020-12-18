Kerry Babies: Joanne Hayes says '36 years of suffering finally behind us' 

“It is my sincere hope and belief that after 36 years the suffering and stress of this ordeal is now finally behind us.”

Those are the words of Joanne Hayes after the Minister for Justice and Garda Commissioner in the High Court expressed “deep and sincere regret” for "the truly appalling hurt and distress” caused to Ms Hayes and her family. The now 60-year-old was wrongly accused of murdering a baby found on a Kerry beach in the 1980s.

The statement was made in the High Court as Ms Hayes and her family settled an action against the State over the events which became known as the Kerry Babies case and led to the Kerry Babies Tribunal of Inquiry.

Her counsel Liam Reidy SC told the High Court Ms Hayes was, as a young single woman, subjected to ”torture, intrusion of privacy and character assassination”. She and her family were yesterday also granted key declarations from the High Court including that all findings of wrongdoing made against them by the Kerry Babies Tribunal were unfounded and incorrect.

The declarations will now be attached to all official copies of the report of the Kerry Babies Tribunal and the court heard this is the vindication "Joanne Hayes desperately needs".

Her counsel said it would also “show how one woman of 24 years of age can be oppressed by the organs of the State”.

In the statement read out in Court No 3 of the Four Courts, Minister for Justice Helen McEntee and Garda Commissioner Drew Harris referred to the Hayes family:

It is genuinely hoped their full vindication and resolution of these proceedings brings them some long-deserved comfort and resolution.”

It also said the minister and the Garda Commissioner wanted to “ sincerely reiterate” a previous apology to Ms Hayes in 2018 and extend it to her family.

In a statement after the proceedings and written by Joanne Hayes, she said her only request now is “that our privacy is respected and that we can return to our lives within our local community in peace". She acknowledged all those who supported the Hayes family over the past 36 years.

I would particularly like to thank my friends who, with their support and kindness, gave us hope and strength through the darkest moments of this ordeal."

She added:” I would like to sincerely thank the people of Abbeydorney and its surrounding parishes and everyone throughout Ireland who sent letters of support and prayers to us.” Ms Justice Leonie Reynolds, who noted the settlement of the actions, said it had been a harrowing ordeal for Joanne and her family which had spanned decades and it could only be described as a travesty.

She said she hoped it would bring closure to the family and “ a dark period in Irish history”.