Motorists in Waterford and Cork caught driving at almost twice the legal speed limit

Motorists have been caught going almost double the legal speed limit on roads around Munster this morning.

As part of National Slow Down Day, gardaí have been checking the speed of drivers on various roads around the country.

So far, the speeds of 23,275 vehicles have been monitored, and gardaí say they have detected 128 vehicles travelling in excess of the speed limit.

One motorist was caught driving 97km/h in a 50km/h zone on the Cork to Waterford Road.

Another was clocked doing 94km/h on the Commons Road in Cork. The speed limit there is also 50km/h.

Other notable speed logged by Gardaí include:

83km/h in a 50km/h Zone on the N6 Baile An Phoill in Galway;

67km/h in a 50km/h Zone on the N69 Cloonalour Tralee, Kerry;

71km/h in a 50km/h Zone on the R612 Knocknagore road in Crosshaven, Cork;

74km/h in a 50km/h Zone on the R352 Cloghleagh road in Ennis Clare;

82km/h in a 60km/h Zone on the N24 Powerstown to Demesne road in Clonmel, Tipperary;

68km/h in a 50km/h Zone on the R527 Ballysimon Road in Limerick;

70km/h in a 50km/h Zone on the N52 Ballycollin to Lower Kilcormac road in Offaly;

137km/h in a 100km/h Zone on the N7 Brownsbarn, Dublin22, Dublin;

65km/h in a 50km/h Zone on the R446 Bunnavally to Athlone road in Westmeath;

123km/h in a 100km/h Zone on the N3 Lavey to Stradone road in Cavan;

6km/h in an 80km/h Zone on the R157 Bennetstown to Dunboyne road in Meath;

and 92km/h in an 80km/h Zone on the N59 Knappaghmanagh to Westport road in Mayo

Gardaí are appealing to motorists to increase their compliance with speed limits in order to reduce the likelihood of any potential collisions, reduce injuries, and save lives.

A further update on National Slow Down Day will be issued later this afternoon.