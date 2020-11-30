Covid-19 vaccines put O'Leary back on course for potential €100m incentive

Michael O’Leary is back on the flight path for a potential shares incentive payout of up to €100m after a remarkable turnaround in the fortunes of Covid-battered Ryanair stock in the past few weeks, as investors bet that a trio of new vaccines will transform the prospects of Europe’s largest budget airline.

The shares incentive was part of a new contract to keep the CEO at the airline, but sparked considerable controversy when voted on last year.

The award gave Mr O’Leary 10m share options at a strike price of €11.12, which he could exercise if Ryanair’s after-tax annual profit exceeded €2bn up to 2024 and/or the airline shares topped €21 between April 2021 and March 2024, for a period of 28 days.

The prospects of Ryanair shares getting anywhere near €21 even by early 2024 seemed utterly remote just a few weeks ago.

However, its shares have since climbed to over €15.40, to value the airline at over €17.3bn.

In response to the Covid crisis, Ryanair will cut altogether or run a curtailed schedule through the winter after Christmas into Dublin, Cork, and Shannon, as well as into the regional airports.