Hiqa calls for more powers to protect vulnerable nursing home residents

Hiqa calls for more powers to protect vulnerable nursing home residents

The Oaklands Nursing Home at Listowel, Co Kerry. Picture: Dan Linehan

Fri, 27 Nov, 2020 - 06:00
Noel Baker

The chief inspector of health watchdog Hiqa has said the case of the Oaklands facility in Kerry showed “due to limitations on our legal powers, we had to wait until the management of, and safety of care in, a nursing home had deteriorated to a significant level until we could cancel its registration”.

Mary Dunnion writes in the Irish Examiner today that the recent court order on Oaklands Nursing Home highlighted the need for legislative change. She said: “People should not be subjected to significantly deteriorating care and service quality to the point their very lives are at risk because of legal limitations.”

The HSE has confirmed it is seeking to close the facility near Listowel.

Hiqa had already applied to cancel the registration of the private operator, Bolden (Nursing) Ltd, and directed the HSE to take over.

Last week at Listowel District Court, Hiqa referred to a catalogue of concerns at the facility, which has been the subject of seven Hiqa inspections this year.

Ms Dunnion said: “The recent court order on Oaklands Nursing Home highlights the need for legislative change.

“While we had identified a lack of governance and oversight of the service from May 2020, in line with the legislation, we needed to prove the risk to residents and a failure to act or negligence of the provider.

“The registered provider committed to taking action to address our concerns.

“Over the subsequent weeks and months, we continued to meet regularly with the service provider, maintained contact, and reinspected the service on numerous occasions to ensure residents’ safety...

“However, the situation quickly changed.

“The HSE informed us that they intended to depart from the service 12 days later which significantly changed our view of the ongoing risk in the centre. We immediately carried out an inspection on 16 and 17 November.

“It was clear that the position on the ground was critical and that the registered provider could not sustainably provide adequate and safe care to residents without the HSE’s support.”

Read More

HIQA needs more powers to protect our vulnerable nursing home residents 

More in this section

CC FIANNA FAIL 345 civil servants receive full pay for working reduced hours under Level 5 restrictions
Coronavirus - Thu Nov 26, 2020 Rollout of Northern Ireland vaccination programme ‘should be complete by summer 2021’
Police Stock Two firearms recovered in probe into shooting of 61-year-old grandmother
Barnardos issue appeal for public support as pandemic impacts funds

Barnardos issue appeal for public support as pandemic impacts funds

READ NOW

Latest

Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today

Most Read

Family Notices