Tubridy: 'This is the Toy Show that nearly didn’t happen'

Children of all ages breathed a sigh of relief when they learned tonight's Late Late Toy Show was going ahead despite a global pandemic.

“This was the Toy Show that nearly didn’t happen,” host Ryan Tubridy says, as he describes a long and winding road to creating Friday night's Toy Show spectacle.

“We had a different theme picked and then March happened. We had a huge, different plan ready to go, and then lockdown 2 happened.

We have met speed bump after speed bump after speed bump and we keep climbing over them to get to Friday night.

"This show is about determination and resilience and this show reflects, in those words, what Irish people have been about all year.”

Despite the lack of an audience and having to keep a physical distance away from the toy testers, Tubs is beyond excited for this year’s show, the theme of which is ‘The Wonderful World of Roald Dahl’.

“I think Roald Dahl is a perfect choice because the world isn’t simple and the world isn’t a fairytale,” Tubridy says. He also says they won’t shy away from the reality of Covid-19 during the show, paying tribute to the boys, girls, grown-ups and grandparents who have weathered the pandemic.

This is a show for children and grandparents as much as for parents because too many people have spent time looking through windows and meeting relatives through windows. This Toy Show is about coming home.

“Nearly every child who applied to be on the Toy Show acknowledged [Covid-19] in their applications because they’re missing their grannies and they’re missing their granddads. We won’t hide behind the Christmas tree on that one. We won’t go heavy on it either because it isn’t about that but we’re not going to pretend it hasn’t existed. We’ll be doing it with a twist of seasonal silliness because we’re allowed. Anything goes on Toy Show night.”

Tubridy is delighted to confirm kids will be taking part in person tomorrow night but he laments that he can’t hold their hands to guide them through the show.

“Behind the scenes there’s an army of people making it equally Covid-compliant. There’ll be social distancing so there won’t be masks required so you’ll be able to see the children smile. I won’t be able to go in and give them a hug if they’re in trouble or hold a hand if they’re getting nervous, which is the most natural thing in the world to do. I’m going to have to work on my socially-distanced empathy. I’ll mind them, they have nothing to worry about.”

Taking centre stage this year will be locally made toys and Irish businesses, a cause close to Tubridy’s heart.

I felt with lockdown 2, the big story was local business. Yes, Irish toys, out the door as much as possible will feature on the programme and Irish toy shops are critical to the effort this year.”

Tubridy admits he’s nervous about performing to an empty studio.

“I’m going to probably turn the dial up a little bit to try and keep the energy high. I’m a little nervous about that. I’m a little nervous about the weight of expectations on this Toy Show because it’s just different. I’ve no small task and it’s rather humbling, to be honest. I’ve got a job at hand with no audience there.”

The Late Late Toy Show airs Friday night at 9.35pm on RTÉ One.