Cork dog wardens to get new technology to track licences

Plans are being drawn to equip dog wardens in Co Cork with new technology allowing them to remotely access dog licence information, while the council is to beef up educational briefings to highlight health dangers of dog faeces.

The local authority's environment director, Louis Duffy, has said that a number of new measures are being looked at to combat the increasing scourge of dog dirt on footpaths and to identify areas where dog warden deployment would be most effective.

Mr Duffy told councillors that a new head has been appointed to take charge of the county's dog wardens and that person is in discussions with the local authority's chief veterinary officer on the best way to deploy wardens throughout the county.

“We are looking at a number of means to ensure effectiveness and get licence data in the field. We will be resourcing it accordingly,” Mr Duffy said.

Mayor of County Cork, Independent councillor Mary Linehan-Foley, said that dog faeces is a massive issue in many areas and maintained that the potential harm to people's health needs to be highlighted in schools.

“We need to get messaging out more on the public health side of it. Some of our awareness campaigns are too soft, they need to be more hard-hitting in terms of the disease,” Fianna Fáil councillor Seamus McGrath said.

Dog dirt can pose a number of health risks to people. Children are especially vulnerable to a parasite which lives in it called toxocara canis. It can cause blindness.

Most dog walkers do carry poo bags. Whether they dispose of them properly is another matter

Mr Duffy said in conjunction with the council's environmental health team they will develop a new campaign to be launched in schools. However, he said it can't be too graphic “because we don't want to scare the children".

The Cobh Municipal District Council and the East Cork Municipal District Council have run art competitions in schools for anti-dog fouling posters which are now being used in their areas.

Fianna Fáil councillor Audrey Buckley pointed out that in the tourist town of Cobh there are 20 dog fouling bins, but in other towns there are fewer and in some cases none.

Mr Duffy said he couldn't comment on that as it is up to each of the county's eight municipal district councils as to how many bins they decide to deploy.

“Most dog walkers do carry poo bags. Whether they dispose of them properly is another matter,” Independent councillor Marcia D'Alton said.

Meanwhile, Mr McGrath said the council should be looking forward to next spring and summer and measures to prevent littering on beaches, which has become a serious issue during Covid-19 lockdowns.

He pointed out that at present the council's litter wardens only work Monday to Fridays.

“We have issues at weekends in some areas when our beaches etc are thronged. We need to have a response to this,” he said. Mr Duffy said he would take his views onboard.