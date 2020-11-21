Student’s research into injury rehabilitation wins SciFest 2020

A sixth year Co Waterford student has been named the SciFest SFI STEM Champion 2020 for the development of an innovative video analysis measurement system for rehabilitating patients after joint injury or surgery.
Caoimhín O'Leary, who goes to Ard Scoil na Mara in Tramore, will represent Ireland at the Regeneron International Science and Engineering Fair (ISEF) next May.
He developed a video analysis measurement system by using advanced computer software to measure joint and bone position. This form of joint measurement can be achieved remotely and is less slow and invasive then current physical standards.
In SciFest, second-level students showcase STEM (science, technology, engineering and maths) projects at a series of one-day fairs traditionally held locally in schools and regionally at 16 venues in the Institutes of Technology, TU Dublin, DCU, and St Mary’s College, Derry. In 2020, the regional fairs were held virtually.
This year, the SciFest National Final took place on a bespoke virtual platform, which was custom designed for the final. This allowed students, teachers, parents, and the public from around the country to view and participate.
Sheila Porter, SciFest CEO, said: “The aim of SciFest has always been to develop a love of STEM and of inquiry-based learning and every year it is refreshing to see how the students of today continue to love and enjoy immersing themselves in science, technology, engineering and maths.
"The ongoing pandemic has shown the importance of science to modern societies and the students competing today will be the scientists of tomorrow."
Education Minister Norma Foley said: “We live in a rapidly changing world and we must respond by preparing our young people with the skills and knowledge to thrive in such an environment. It is really fantastic to see so many young people looking to future careers in STEM fields.
"These subjects are crucial for equipping our young people with creativity, adaptability, problem-solving and critical thinking — skills which are so important for their future.
"SciFest is an excellent initiative that supports and enhances these skills in our students. I am very impressed by the standard of projects displayed on the platform and the amount of work that students and, of course, teachers and parents have put into each and every one."
Funded primarily by Science Foundation Ireland (SFI), Intel Ireland, Boston Scientific, and Specsavers, SciFest is an all-island STEM initiative which fosters active, collaborative, and inquiry-based learning among second-level students.
Other award winners at the final of SciFest 2020 were:
- Conor Casey won the SciFest SFI Runner-Up Award for his project ‘AMSIMP: Using Machine Learning to Improve Numerical Weather Prediction’.
- Aoibheann Mangan won SciFest Scientist of the Future Award for her project ‘Hospital Holly and Henry — A Mobile Trinal Interactive Solution to Eradicate Children's Fears of Medical Procedures’.
- Erinn Leavy and Sophie McCardle claimed the ISTA Award for their analysis of ‘Physiological and Running Metrics in 3K Cross Country Running in Comparison to Track and Treadmill’.
- Alice Davoren and Emily Cullinan won this year’s THEA Award for their research into ‘The Effect of Greywater on Soil Nutrients and Earthworm Population’.
- Giulia Baratta won the SciFest Life Sciences Award for her project on ‘Toxicological Investigation of Pesticides Using Paramecium as a Model Organism’.
- Dara Newsome, Conor Bradshaw, and David Hughes claimed the Intel Technology Award for their project ‘Specs — An Adapted Spectacle System for Dementia Patients’.
- Sean Moloney and Michael Ware won the Specsavers Making A Difference Runner-up Award for their research into ‘The Challenges of Transitioning from Primary to Secondary School for Students with Autism and Development of an Information Book Addressing these Challenges to Help Ease their Transition’.
- Molly Cunnane and Katie Hannelly won the Specsavers Making A Difference Grand Award for their project titled ‘Our Farmers — ‘Deaf as Doornails?’ An Investigation into the Effect of Machine Noise on our Farmers’ Hearing’.
- Ellen Woodward won the Boston Scientific Medical Devices Runner-up Award for her project titled ‘‘Inside Out’ — A Wearable Device that Externalises Internal Emotion’.
- Finn Nankivell and Cian Glynn won Berlin Long Night of Science Award for their project titled ‘Lost’.