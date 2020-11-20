Limerick mother's appeal to fund cancer trial for son

'Time is not on our side' to get Theo, 3, to New York for immunotherapy
Eleanor Murnane is attempting to raise €375,000 to have her son Theo, now 3, included on a US cancer trial of an immunotherapy drug, which could lower the chances of his cancer returning.

Fri, 20 Nov, 2020 - 16:11
David Raleigh

A Co Limerick mother has made an urgent appeal for emergency funds to enrol her only son in a US cancer trial that could help save his life.

Eleanor Murnane, from Murroe, said she needs to raise €375,000 to meet travel, accommodation, and costs of the New York cancer trial, which is scheduled to begin in January.

Ms Murnane’s son Theo (3) was diagnosed with Stage Four cancer two weeks after his second birthday in May 2018, after doctors at University Hospital Limerick found a large tumour in his abdomen had spread to his bones and scalp.

“He’s my only boy, so I need to get him to New York. I can’t afford to wait, but I need €375,000,” Ms Murnane said.

Ms Murnane said the treatment that is being made available in New York involves “an enhanced round of immunotherapy” which is hoped will considerably lower the chances of Theo’s cancer returning.

The trial is initially scheduled for one year.

The fund, which was set up on Tuesday has so far raised over €170,000.

“It takes a community to raise a child and my community have been incredible. Thank you from the bottom of my heart for all your donations, prayers, and messages,” she said.

Theo Murnane, 3, has had a tumour removed and is now finishing a long bout of chemotherapy, radiotherapy, and immunotherapy.
Theo is just finishing seven months of chemotherapy and radiotherapy, as well as a round of immunotherapy.

Ms Murnane said she has “come scarily close” to losing her son to cancer, but thankfully he has continued to “defy all odds and battle through”.

“He is just about to finish his last round of immunotherapy, after which we are hopeful for a clear scan. Unfortunately, with the type of cancer that Theo has, the chance of re-occurrence is extremely high, we now need help.” 

“Theo deserves a long, healthy life free from pain and fear. I have to do everything in my power to make sure he gets this. We need to raise €375,000, time is not on our side, as Theo needs to be in New York by January 2021, so we urgently need help.” 

  • Donations can be made by searching 'Team up for Theo' on gofundme.com.

