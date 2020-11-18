Man seriously ill in hospital after apparent fall from his bicycle

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses after a man was found next to his bike in Nenagh town having suffered serious head injuries.

Gardaí said the serious single vehicle road traffic collision involving a bicycle occurred at approximately 3.20pm at Sarsfield St in the Co Tipperary town.

The cyclist, a man in his 40s, was taken to University Hospital Limerick with serious injuries, having been found on the ground next to his bicycle.

The road was closed pending a technical examination by forensic collision investigators and local diversions were put in place.

Gardaí at Nenagh are appealing for any witnesses to come forward and are also appealing for any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) who were travelling on Sarsfield St from 3pm to 3.20pm to make this footage available to gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Nenagh Garda Station on 067 50450, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.