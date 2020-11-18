Man seriously ill in hospital after apparent fall from his bicycle

Cyclist in his 40s was found on the ground beside his bicycle in Nenagh
Man seriously ill in hospital after apparent fall from his bicycle

Gardai in Nenagh are investigating.

Wed, 18 Nov, 2020 - 21:10
Noel Baker

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses after a man was found next to his bike in Nenagh town having suffered serious head injuries. 

Gardaí said the serious single vehicle road traffic collision involving a bicycle occurred at approximately 3.20pm at Sarsfield St in the Co Tipperary town.

The cyclist, a man in his 40s, was taken to University Hospital Limerick with serious injuries, having been found on the ground next to his bicycle.

The road was closed pending a technical examination by forensic collision investigators and local diversions were put in place.

Gardaí at Nenagh are appealing for any witnesses to come forward and are also appealing for any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) who were travelling on Sarsfield St from 3pm to 3.20pm to make this footage available to gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Nenagh Garda Station on 067 50450, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

More in this section

Deepening divisions between BAM and National Children's Hospital board Deepening divisions between BAM and National Children's Hospital board
Gardaí seek help finding teen missing for a week Gardaí seek help finding teen missing for a week
FILE PHOTO Ibec chief executive Danny McCoy has called on the Government to urgently allow retailers to reopen ahead of Christma Covid-19: Death toll in Ireland passes 2,000 mark
#collision#cylist
CC COVID-19 UPDATE

Covid-19: Fine Gael TDs want army more involved in contact tracing

READ NOW

Latest

Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today

Most Read

Family Notices