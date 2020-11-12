Raw sewage flowing into the environment from 35 towns and villages every day, report finds

Raw sewage posing an “unacceptable risk” is flowing into the environment from 35 towns and villages every day, according to a new report from the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

The EPA’s Urban Waste Water Treatment in 2019 report highlights that delays in upgrading treatment systems around the country are prolonging risks to the environment and public health.

Of the 35 areas that have raw sewage flowing into the environment, 33 are unlikely to receive treatment until after 2021.

The report has found that there are 113 areas where priority action is needed to protect public health and the environment.

It also found that 19 large towns and cities, including Dublin and Cork, have failed to meet EU standards to prevent pollution.

The agency said that “continuing issues” in Dublin - which is served by Ringsend treatment plant - are of concern “because it produces almost half (44%) of Ireland’s wastewater”.

“The Ringsend plant repeatedly fails the treatment standards because it does not have the capacity to effectively treat all the sewage it receives. Irish Water is upgrading the plant and advises it will be completed by 2025”.

The EPA said that “some improvements in performance were evident in the past year, with the removal of the raw sewage discharges from one town and improvements in treatment at nine towns and villages where waste water was the main issue”.

Despite the improvements, the agency has been critical of Irish Water.

“Irish Water has repeatedly revised its plans and extended the timeframe to provide treatment for towns and villages including those that are discharging raw sewage,” the EPA said.

Dr Tom Ryan, Director of the EPA’s Office of Environmental Enforcement said that the raw sewage discharges “pose an unacceptable risk to the environment and public health”.

The EPA said that Irish Water “is failing to treat waste water to national and European Union standards”.

'Significant delays'

Commenting on the report, Dr Ryan said: “Two years ago, Irish Water advised it would provide necessary treatment infrastructure by the end of 2021 for 30 of the 35 areas discharging raw sewage.

“It has now revised this down to just two areas, resulting in significant delays in bringing projects to completion.

“The growing uncertainty in Irish Water’s planning and delivery of these critical projects is undermining confidence in its capacity to reduce the risks to public health and the environment in a timely manner.

“Plans are only effective if implemented, and the inherent uncertainty of these plans is a serious cause of concern for the EPA. Irish Water must remedy the underlying causes for the delays in delivering this critical infrastructure to ensure that raw sewage discharges are eliminated.”

Andy Fanning, Programme Manager of the EPA’s Office of Environmental Enforcement, added: “These works must be a priority for Irish Water and will be closely monitored by the EPA.

“There is, however, no clear plan to improve treatment at 23 areas where waste water is a significant threat to waters at risk of pollution.

“Irish Water must clearly identify when and how it will resolve the issues at these 23 areas and plan improvement works as early as possible.”

Irish Water said that it “notes” the EPA report.

The utility said: “As outlined in the report significant progress has been made to date by Irish Water with the delivery of critical wastewater projects around the country in addition to a portfolio of key projects at construction and planning phases.”

Managing Director of Irish Water, Niall Gleeson stated: “Irish Water’s investment plan prioritises the need to support housing and development with our obligations to protect the environment.

“We are making real and tangible progress working with local communities to deliver critical infrastructure which has suffered from years of historic underinvestment."

He added:“Ensuring that everywhere in Ireland has public infrastructure for adequately treating wastewater is one of the key aims of Irish Water.”