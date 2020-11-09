Gardaí renew appeal to help locate teen missing from Cork city

Gardaí renew appeal to help locate teen missing from Cork city

Have you seen Kayla Ryan?

Mon, 09 Nov, 2020 - 16:12
Steve Neville

Gardaí have issued a renewed appeal for help in locating a teenager missing from Cork city.

Kayla Ryan, 15, has been missing from Cork city since October 27.

Kayla is described as being 5'2" in height, with long brown hair and a slight build.  

Gardaí said that when last seen, Kayla was wearing grey leggings, a black hoodie, black puff jacket and black Nike Air Max trainers.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact gardaí in Anglesea Street on 021 452 2000 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

